One Poem by Vivian Faith Prescott

Retroflection

Press palm to sea, work the ocean,

flatten it into a mirror

reflecting the Old Woman’s light back to you.

She is Ocean,

who wants what she wants—You’ve known this

your whole life. She wants your body,

your cousins’ body, your uncle’s body,

anyone’s body. All these drownings

in your family history too numerous to speak of.

She considers them gifts.

See her as she really is—Ocean simply wants

her broken coral ribs mended, her sea hair

combed and braided, a care-taking as old

as stories carved on cave walls,

and etched in stone on a nearby beach.

After all, don’t you recall her retroflection—

a current turning back on itself,

how her hand reached up to yours,

in Brown Bear Bay, how you leaned over

the boat’s gunwales—there you are/were

with your fingertips swirling through

flashing green diatoms, resisting

the urge to jump in, swim in her liquid light,

while above you, a meteor

left a silver trail across August’s black sky.