Bioluminescence at night on sea with boats
Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by Vivian Faith Prescott

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Retroflection

Press palm to sea, work the ocean,
               flatten it into a mirror

reflecting the Old Woman’s light back to you.
               She is Ocean,

who wants what she wants—You’ve known this
               your whole life. She wants your body,

your cousins’ body, your uncle’s body,
               anyone’s body. All these drownings

in your family history too numerous to speak of.
               She considers them gifts.

See her as she really is—Ocean simply wants
               her broken coral ribs mended, her sea hair

combed and braided, a care-taking as old
               as stories carved on cave walls,

and etched in stone on a nearby beach.
               After all, don’t you recall her retroflection—

a current turning back on itself,
               how her hand reached up to yours,

in Brown Bear Bay, how you leaned over
               the boat’s gunwales—there you are/were

with your fingertips swirling through
               flashing green diatoms, resisting

the urge to jump in, swim in her liquid light,
               while above you, a meteor

left a silver trail across August’s black sky.

 

 

  

Vivian Faith PrescottVivian Faith Prescott was born and raised in Tlingit Aaní in Wrangell, Ḵaachx̱ana.áakʼw, a small island in Southeast Alaska, where she lives and writes at her family’s fishcamp. She works as a climate witness, documenting climate change in Alaska through poetry, stories, and art. She’s the author of several poetry collections, a book of linked stories, and a foodoir about life at her fishcamp.

Header photo by Merrillie Redden, courtesy Shutterstock.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2022 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Support for Terrain.org is provided by readers and the Michael Donnelly Faculty Award at Kansas State University.
Bridge over Muskingum River between Duncan Falls and Philo
Previous
The Unincorporated Bridge
Next
Letter to America by Steve Kronen

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, artwork, case studies, and more since 1997.