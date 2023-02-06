San Juan Street: A Poem in Parts by Kevin Miller

San Juan Street



Doves

Mourning doves own the distance

both spellings at first sun, a sadness,

they call daybreak at Ebeltoft

in Hanne’s beach house. Coffee

and rondestykke, a Danish morgen

eight years ago. Here, they

break the peace near shore,

our roof is ravens at five a.m.

a staging area between Libbey

Farm and their nest in the tall fir

near Fort Ebey. It’s a downhill glide

for the fledglings. The sleek beak

to gutter and not so gentle tapping.

This is us, this window to the Straits,

ocean, and sea enough forever.









Woodsmoke through Fog

Day three, an albino deer

eyes the dog from the field

near shore, slant west

fog drapes Port Angeles hills,

land’s end opens to the Straits,

Pacific expanse humbles,

as drift would blanch a beach log

this world enough without us.

At six a.m. the station wagon

delivers the paper to the salmon

and cinnamon house, it sits empty,

this is the news, shades pale blue

horizon then thin clouds close

cousins in paint chip tiers, gray over

Vancouver Island’s tip, a gray

lighter than last night’s close

on the Washington shore where

the south mouth whispers sea.

The edge continues the touch

and go. Doherty’s woodsmoke rises

through fog, he knows the road

to Forks and other ways out.

This record with the raven chorus

horizon runs to Victoria.

The Neighbors

these are stratified hills,

small places below the view

spots up the rise, no goldfinch

considers the economy,

the Cooper’s hawk spends

a day tangling with crows

without regard for tax base,

location, location, location,

one flight path is better than

another. Regular gun fire echoes

from Libbey Rd. near the trailer

with a shingle turret and additions

at each end. This is forest Morse

for Audis passing from Oceanside

Estates. The rise and fall

of economies means nothing

to the barking dog, the nine dead

cars and boat safe in its front yard.









Mid-west of the Island

The flag lifts toward Coupeville,

the barred owl calls. The last tree

on San Juan Street marks the Straits,

all seasons onshore winds push

toward Penn Cove like a fast train

to Toby’s Tavern for a bucket

of mussels. We shake the aches

with coffee, meditation, and write

postcards as if we were beautiful.





The Democracy

Kenmore Air’s first flight to Victoria

passed an hour ago, shoreline navigation,

visibility ten miles. We could wave a flag,

they might put down pontoons at Libbey

Beach, take Cam to the Empress for tea.

We pack for escape, we can row to Canada.









Grounded

Sparrows search the screen vents

under the eaves for nesting places.

A doe and buck trim the front

lawn, we are all statues it seems.

Last night on the walk near the cliffs

a mother quail scolds from the ridge

of a shed, its side houses

an abandoned chicken coop.









Under

Out the back window

the rabbits are land dolphins,

they surface and disappear

in the green peace of Libbey

Farm garden. Our neighbor’s

six foot fence keeps the deer

bedded down in the shade

of their orchard, I imagine

a cartoon balloon over the buck’s

head: The landing craft have arrived.

Local fare

Three Sisters Market sells

3 Bees Bakery gluten free

cinnamon rolls, lemon bars

and XL Tee shirts—the back-

room is wall coolers with local

meats. Every stop is a cautionary

tale in island traffic. Blocks

from this corner a semi made

a drive-thru of the north wall

of the Pottery Shop.

Near the head of Penn Cove

it may not be the gluten

that gets you. On our after dinner

walk the ferry is midway to Port

Townsend, we chat with an old man

fishing for silvers at the Landing, his

shore-casts are the evening action

as the tide changes before sunset.

A Bell Buoy

We mark the day

Cam says, feels like fall,

& it’s been said, we sat

on the porch for the sunset

in long-sleeve shirts

drinking cups of decaf.

The weather report says

not so fast, & promises

three or four days of heat.

The serenity prayer plays

an endless loop in my head,

I am not sure, this might be

an AA meeting & what I

thought fog is smoke,

still accept & change rise

in this humidity,

serenity is like a fog horn

from some distant ship.