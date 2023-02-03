Two Poems by Ryan Vine

My Daughter Leads Me into the Woods

to a place across the street she wants to show me

to the hollow beneath the grove of squeaky willow

to a crick in the creek she’s cleared of snow

to the spot she was standing when she first saw

the deer melt on the hillside, three

bright green portals to sunnier days

where a mama I try to explain

and two fawns must have spent the snowy night

but before I can finish she grabs my hand

and squeezes and for most of my life

I’ve wanted language always

to accompany me but for right now I’m good

Trying to Teach My Kids to See Them Coming When I Can’t See Them Myself

Take this respected professor

and chair of history at the College

of St. Watchamacallit. You know

the type—still waiting for word

from Harvard on the day

he retires. He stepped to the urinal

next to me once and announced

to the wall we were staring at,

that as for him he’d decided—

years ago—to live the life

of the mind. We thought

he was harmless, his doorway

lean, his endless talking

shit like, yes, but were the Germans

culpable, as though we weren’t

wading through our fat, white

1990s American lives high

on culpability.

Now I’m at this

party years later, sneaking

a smoke on the deck, when

I recognize him and his wife

leaving a house across the street.

He gets in his car first, closest

to the door, then she in hers,

an older model parked behind.

His car starts immediately. Hers

turns a few times, but before

the engine fires, he honks,

and I hear a clunk, which I think

comes from her car dropping

into reverse, but I see he’s

pushed his bumper into hers.

He pulls forward a few feet

and backs into her car again,

which is presumably also

his car, just keeps crashing into it,

as she tries to get the engine going,

as it turns and turns but doesn’t catch.

He smashes her car so hard it slides

sideways over the sidewalk and curb:

wheels screeching, cracked plastic

bumper, hood buckled, streak of black

mud through the manicured grass.

So she sits, 10 & 2, staring at him,

as he gets out and turns and looks

at me, and rises slowly above

both cars, lifted by the billowing

smoke beneath his waving black cape,

so the whole block can clearly see

(Look! I knew it!): a Sith Lord,

a super rapist, or just some royal

piece of fucking shit! Except

he doesn’t. He’s not. He stays

in his seat, adjusts his rearview

mirror, lifts a tiny, bright flame

to his cigarette, quietly rolls

down the window, waves

to her, and in his mysteriously

unmarked car drives

slowly down the street.