Response to Casey Fuller’s Essay “Ending the Poems”



Was Wonder Less Accessible?

The forsythia in fog is cousin to one in sun,

cousins from an angle turn twin, an echo.

Sounds change in fog, and yellow is one

of the colors the dog sees, an old dog

returns to familiar haunts, circles,

settles in a way that is not surrender,

what rain says to the short show

of blossom is enough promise for now.

Less and Less?

In the wooden wine box where no wine lives

stacked postcards record small excursions.

The wonder of mail travel bears the shadow

of closed metal boxes, leather bags, & weather.

On a good day the carrier might stop, sit on a step,

sip water, and read lines exchanged cross-country.

Who continues to volley these short tosses, why?

Did I try?

Every day I face the keys with one notion—

I have the inside shot at most improved.

I tell my grandson two things: Five years

from now this will mean nothing, and

No one can make you quit.

Did People Stop Reading?

When wild forsythia appeared

through the laurel, I remembered

banks of votives the Polish woman

set alight each morning before Mass.

She mouthed prayers through missing

teeth, flecks of spit and the odd syllable

appeared as we watched in wonder.

She wore a scarf knotted beneath her chin,

wrapped her thick fingers in a rosary.

Once a boy played in church, she grabbed

his ear, lifted him to his feet and moved

him to her pew. When people stop reading,

she will not have been.

Was the page purer white somehow?

You made white the loss of blood

in the face of the boy watching

Benny Kid Parret fall to canvas.

Fights on the box stay in black

and white, and fathers’ stories

line like pulp fiction for boys

eager to know, when white

made the background square

for the Lucky Strike red heart,

and smoke clouds delivered

the spoken word, the dragons

in our lives were all about fire.

Did I repeat: I can no longer-I can no longer?

Craig McNeely had mediocre speed,

a decent curve, and a dry-ice will to win.

At bat, he crowded the plate, fouled

off as many pitches as he could until he

topped a slow ground ball—unless there

were men on base. With men on, his chop

followed a step back in order to strike leather

the certainty of interference his money stroke.

Sometimes the way through is around.

Did I feel lost?

My friend who carried the mail

in the Republic of Portland

mapped a city in faces, screen doors

filtered lives in excessive heat.

He had a heart for the feral cat,

a stolen bike, a postcard in need

of a good reading. When I lose

my sense of direction, his shoe-miles

make the circuit on hot pavement,

a bottle of water means something,

the woman behind the curtain

knows he will find her home.

Could I still hear the honey

the clouds parting

at the start of a first line?

To trick myself into forgetting

one hundred failures, I start

with what is, say this robin

in the birdbath, say bare

fir bows, say the mold on the gate

leading to the green belt.

Recognize: no bees, no honey.

Wait for buses, wait for the bell,

wait for the question I cannot

answer to make the first line.

Because I could no longer

hand-stitch my journals.

I first saw a thimble playing

Monopoly, later on the flat

top of my grandmother’s

foot treadle machine days

when sewing was clothes

not book binding. Needles

& the eye were the rich

getting theirs. The suture’s

scar keeps in mind the hand-

stitched tie of work to work.

Did the time seem ready for long

thoughts, deliberation, prose?

On this side of the grass

lines lean the same way—

end stop or meandering

run on verbs, the sound

and flurry of provisions

kept dry and close, secret

systems for collating broken

promises close to wishes held

after the last candle refuses

to smoke.

Could I see—suddenly—that much of my

life had been a pulling away to write poems?

The road to the Folsum lighthouse

is an asphalt run under the canopy

of deciduous trees. I return

to the small tower, the black fenders

of my bike rattle, the bag of small

potatoes purchased with pocket kroner

remind me this is not the last stop.

Twenty-six years later, I write the scene

that plays in my head. At the shore

near the point, I face the ocean

at the end of my world, the Kattegat,

sea reaches toward the dead,

the nether place of grandparents,

parents, uncles, and lost friends.

Away smells of salt and dried seaweed.

It is a misaddressed postcard,

Bartleby’s dead letter office,

a one-man game of catch.

Was the beautiful interplay,

that mesh, essentially over?

“It aint over till it’s over,” said the great

number eight, Roy Orbison took a poke

at it too, the fat lady comes to mind, still,

when my friend’s wife found a lover

at the community theater, well,

sometimes it is, we have to walk away.

For years I worked to end things clean-

hammer-stroke, drive to finish.

It was obsession, a person who must have

the final word, until someone showed me

an open door, a line with no bullet hole

no Katie bar the door, end line and cloud

