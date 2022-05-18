Plum tree flowers under spring snow
Poetry
·1 min read

Seven Poems by Andrea Cohen

Remember

The mind’s the finest
gardener—in deepest

snows, the plum
tree blossoms.

 

 

Heartland in Winter

The trees were far
off and branchless—

how many masts
for which seas?

And you and I
on a train

in mist—
what did we

think we’d be?

 

 

Those Red Hills

Where I come from,
a hunting accident

is what we called 
it when a boy

went into the woods
with a gun, when

someone hauled
his body back,

having buried
the gun, so no

other boy could
do anything

but mourn it.

 

 

This Voyage

Did you ever feel
         you were a note
                  in a bottle

                  that read: I
         am a ship
in a bottle.

Did you ever
         think you’d been
                  tossed about a

                  long while when
         all you’d been
doing was standing

at the kitchen
         sink wishing
                  for a window?

 

 

The Inhabited Earth

The gods ran
back and forth

between
our houses—

like those dogs
who pretend

no one
has fed them.

 

 

Freight

What weighs
more—

pound
of feathers

or the memory
of thinking

you
might fly?

 

 

Sea Shanty

When land
is that

abstract,
you have

to sing
your way back.

 

 

 

Andrea CohenAndrea Cohen’s most recent collection of poems, Everything, was published last year; a new collection, The Sorrow Apartments, is forthcoming. Cohen’s poems have appeared in The New YorkerThe Atlantic MonthlyThe Threepenny Review, and elsewhere. She directs the Blacksmith House Poetry Series in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read Elizabeth Jacobson’s review of Andrea Cohen’s Everything.
 
Read poetry by Andrea Cohen previously appearing in Terrain.org: one poem, four poems, seven poems, and four poems.
 
Header photo by Brum, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Andrea Cohen by Razia Iqbal.

