Seven Poems by Andrea Cohen

Remember

The mind’s the finest

gardener—in deepest

snows, the plum

tree blossoms.

Heartland in Winter

The trees were far

off and branchless—

how many masts

for which seas?

And you and I

on a train

in mist—

what did we

think we’d be?

Those Red Hills

Where I come from,

a hunting accident

is what we called

it when a boy

went into the woods

with a gun, when

someone hauled

his body back,

having buried

the gun, so no

other boy could

do anything

but mourn it.

This Voyage

Did you ever feel

you were a note

in a bottle

that read: I

am a ship

in a bottle.

Did you ever

think you’d been

tossed about a

long while when

all you’d been

doing was standing

at the kitchen

sink wishing

for a window?

The Inhabited Earth

The gods ran

back and forth

between

our houses—

like those dogs

who pretend

no one

has fed them.

Freight

What weighs

more—

pound

of feathers

or the memory

of thinking

you

might fly?

Sea Shanty

When land

is that

abstract,

you have

to sing

your way back.