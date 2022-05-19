Six Poems by Amy Miller

The Meteorologist Says He’s Glad to See the Smoke

Air quality index 182 (unhealthy)





Because fire crews hate it and eat it and vote.

Because it’s unsightly, unseemly, searing

like a weepy eye. Because it interferes. It grits.

It works its worms into the tubes of the lungs.

Because we can’t build a wall to keep it out.

Because we can see it, an atmosphere we sawed

and felled. Because it clings to our clothes

like the smell of a long and stupid night

we barely remember but now

have to live in forever.

The Window

Air quality index 343 (hazardous)





We knew it was open by the smell. Spent

a half-hour looking for it, found it (old

beauty in its tall white sash), upper pane

slipped a half-inch open, one of the few

in the building that hadn’t been painted

shut (old beauty, tawny brick and swallows’

hiding holes). Now we could see

the currents of smoke outside like locusts

shadowing the sky, like the earth said

screw this, go ahead and light a fire.

I opened the window wide (old, heavy

beauty, lower pane a precarious clear-eyed

sheet) to reach the upper half, then

shoved it hard up against the wood

(old, soft) and closed it and locked it.

And I’m telling you, what was out there

smelled like it wanted to kill us.

Playing Tennis in the Smoke

Air quality index 174 (unhealthy)





It feels so good to smash,

to sweat. It feels like coals

are roasting in the throat, like soot

seals the skin in its damp coat.

It’s hot and the air can barely

haul its ass and one of us

makes a scorching lob,

a sweet back-corner kiss

like a patch missed by flames.

And we laugh and somebody

fans her face with her racket

like we are the ones on fire.

The Berry Seller

Air quality index 97 (moderate)





Her face looks like smoke already.

All week she’s picked blueberries,

blackberries, yellow suns, red

droplets. All week in her smoke mask

as if removing a heart. For the buyers,

she shows her face (smoke already

stored away, a story to be retold

in the dark cells of her body), the mask

behind the cash box, her eyes

(red suns) turned toward the cartons

I’m lifting, the glistening

sweetness I’m taking.

Air Tanker Departs Medford at 11 p.m.

Air quality index 189 (unhealthy)





When the fire swept over,

people said train and truck

and storm. They took

what little. Some never

made it home and heard

the thunder on the news,

from neighbors,

from scanners,

imagined the sound

of their dogs and cats

for weeks, a roar

that took. A boom

at night that left

a trail of sound

they still can hear.

Everything

Air quality index 427 (hazardous)





Everything looks

like a cemetery: the ashed gray oven

of arching bricks that once

was a restaurant, the black

round mouths of somebody’s

washer and dryer. Three bent, black metal

staircases where my friend’s apartment

held her paintings,

where my friend’s apartment

held his scripts. The pockmarked

furnace of my friend’s house and all

the toys he and his kids

couldn’t carry, everything rendered down

to flake and grit.

Now everything is sifted

by workers in blue gloves

looking for lost rings,

for anything solid, while

the innards of the streets lie

pulled up like long aquatic weeds

laid in mud next to

a spewing hydrant. Trees

spike their thousand black pikes

of petrified hair. Everything’s sharp,

sharp taste, a pickup fanning

a sharp white cloud

of dust from the empty driveway

that once held a sign—The Hardens—

and a low blue house

that now is nothing. Nothing

is blue or green, no bright

but the big vinyl banner

saying Thank you first responders. Alone

on a street between

what was saved and everything lost,

the woman walking has changed,

her face turned down as dry leaves

blow over everything,

a dust of black and gray glinting

with bits of glass.