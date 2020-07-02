Bombed out building
One Poem by Andrea Cohen

Emergency Chocolate Cake

It’s the cake we bake
in wartime, without
eggs or milk, without
flour or chocolate.
We bake it
without ovens or
pans. It’s hard
to imagine
sitting around
the bombed-out
kitchen table,
eating it without
hands, without
a mouth, without
saving the recipe
for some knucklehead
in peacetime, in
uniform, gung-
ho to reenact
everything we
went without.

 

 

 

Andrea CohenAndrea Cohen’s most recent collection of poems, Nightshade, was published last year; a new collection, Everything, will be out in 2021. Cohen’s poems have appeared in The New YorkerThe Atlantic MonthlyThe Threepenny Review, and elsewhere. She directs the Blacksmith House Poetry Series in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
 
