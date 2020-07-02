One Poem by Andrea Cohen

Emergency Chocolate Cake

It’s the cake we bake

in wartime, without

eggs or milk, without

flour or chocolate.

We bake it

without ovens or

pans. It’s hard

to imagine

sitting around

the bombed-out

kitchen table,

eating it without

hands, without

a mouth, without

saving the recipe

for some knucklehead

in peacetime, in

uniform, gung-

ho to reenact

everything we

went without.