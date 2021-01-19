Two Poems by Eric Pankey



Astray

There is another word for this.

I arrived here via. I found myself astray.

The random birds, omens of randomness,

Scuffled over the millet thrown down.

I followed a path of et cetera, carried like charm

My own death, a stifled yawn.

A sparrow upheld the mulberry

As the cicadas’ racket shriveled.

Heat awaited a remedy of wind.

Who scattered the millet about?

Who left an irregular trail of et cetera?

The mulberry stood empty, tenantless.

Amid the random, I found myself astray.

I stifled a yawn as if I might choke on it.

I arrived by way of. There’s another word for this.

Time Signature

A dry creek bed undercuts

Wind-wrought cliffs. Polished to a dull luster,

The day moon seems an exact facsimile

Of itself: a chalky smear, an indelible

Residue, so easily blotted out by glare.

Seeps of minerals stain

The rock face like tally marks,

Like stray scratches on a page,

Gestures read as letterforms,

Or a map of magnetic fields.

The spare haze of distant heat

Offers a light reminiscent of rainfall.

One likes to imagine the water

Cleansed as it weaves through strata,

Through the taut interlace of warp and weft.