Two Poems by Eric Pankey

Astray
There is another word for this.
I arrived here via. I found myself astray.
The random birds, omens of randomness,
Scuffled over the millet thrown down.
I followed a path of et cetera, carried like charm
My own death, a stifled yawn.
A sparrow upheld the mulberry
As the cicadas’ racket shriveled.
Heat awaited a remedy of wind.
Who scattered the millet about?
Who left an irregular trail of et cetera?
The mulberry stood empty, tenantless.
Amid the random, I found myself astray.
I stifled a yawn as if I might choke on it.
I arrived by way of. There’s another word for this.
Time Signature
A dry creek bed undercuts
Wind-wrought cliffs. Polished to a dull luster,
The day moon seems an exact facsimile
Of itself: a chalky smear, an indelible
Residue, so easily blotted out by glare.
Seeps of minerals stain
The rock face like tally marks,
Like stray scratches on a page,
Gestures read as letterforms,
Or a map of magnetic fields.
The spare haze of distant heat
Offers a light reminiscent of rainfall.
One likes to imagine the water
Cleansed as it weaves through strata,
Through the taut interlace of warp and weft.
Photo by Ralf Siebeck, courtesy Pixabay.