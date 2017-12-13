Measurement Conversion



With only tides to tell time

The standardization of minute increments

Is a near impossible task

The irrefutable changes day to day

Once measured the hours

In between become distance

The distance a scaled map

Printed on newsprint

That tears as it is refolded

The tide stalls before it turns

The length of that stall is a single unit

Day to day the changes irrefutable

Late Thoughts



Such a small matter

A grit that chafes

A kernel that rubs

At the core

At the crux

This late thought

As immaterial light

Leaves the room

As viscous dark

Backfills

The ambiguous space

Sleep is elusive

You wait for its

Moment of scission

To set you adrift

A sub-lunar figure

A weightless aura

A water-edged contour

An emptied hull

Bodiless

As it begins to sink

The Open Shutter

for Uta Kogelsberger



In the night of a long exposure

The moving figure disappears

Not even a blur of ghost flesh

Or wisp of fog unfurled remains

Looked at long enough the body

In motion transmutes to plasma

To ether then at last to the invisible

Exposed and thus exposed is erased

A figure no longer figured

Transitional Object



Nevermind

The incongruities

Of scale

Or the point

At which all

Things vanish

Although no one

Has yet deciphered

The oracle bone script

A word still recalls

A referent

In the world

Like you I occupy

A mutable

And indeterminate space

I am never absent

Thus embody

My absence wholly

A Light Remains on in a Sleeping House



A confluence of air masses inhabits the hallway, fills the narrow space. At one end, the room he shares. He can hear the sleeper’s breathing ease, hear her eyes as they close. At the hallway’s other end, a mirror hangs, heavy with all it holds: a palimpsest of desires, grids and facades, conflated perspectives, multiple vanishing points scattered like birdshot. . . The hall light is on but barely casts his shadow.

Eric Pankey is the author of 12 collections of poetry, most recently

is the author of 12 collections of poetry, most recently Augury (Milkweed Editions 2017). A new book, Owl of Minerva, is forthcoming from Milkweed Editions in the unspecified future.

Header photo by Tim Hill, courtesy Pixabay.