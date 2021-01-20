Letter to America by Robert Wrigley

Come Home

I had to lean the ladder against the eaves

and stand upon the third step up

to drive its ladderfeet down through snow.

Had to take the pushbroom up

to clear a way along the roofpitch to the flue,

which had to be—the chore that ought to

have been done before but was not—swept

likewise clear. Or almost, in a blizzard.

Had to wear a headlamp, had to thread

the four thirtysix-inch extension rods to the brush

and haul the twelve-plus feet

of bouncing apparatus up the ladder

to the flue. Had to pull the chimney cap

and see the throat of the stove choked

on creosote and fly-ash. Had to drive

the seven-inch brush down the six-inch hole

twice and pull it back up freckling

the roofsnow with black in the night.

Had to go inside and undo the flue pipe

and vacuum out the black and shining dust

with the shopvac then reconnect the flue.

Had to crumple newspaper and grid kindling

and light the fire. Had to dump the shopvac’s

black ghost behind the shed,

had to watch as snowfall

freckled the ash. Had to stand a while

plastered with snow and ash, smelling wood smoke.

Had to take the ladder down and put it away,

had to unthread the plungerod into four pieces again

and rap the wire brush against a tree.

Had to leave boots in the garage

and blackened coat and pants in the laundry.

Went ahead and undressed entirely

and walked upstairs naked

with fly-ash smeared face and sootified hands,

and had to wave at her while she sautéed some garlic.

Had to smile at her smile, had to shower.

Had to admit it was good to be home.