Notes on Looking



The white of the magnolia

A repertoire of rusted objects

The celestial bodies’ calibrated

But unseen influence upon one’s fate

The ocean lighter than the sky

The eighteen flame-like points

Of the staghorn sumac

Sunrise through acidic humidity

Space compressed through a concave lens

Authenticity undermined by ambiguity

An arrow-pierced saint tied to a tree

A sketch of the fletched shaft

Of the tree alone without the saint

The Original Condition



Calling it a blue distilled from dusk

Does not change the fact

That a shadow has no tangible content

: :

Like an obscure passage

In an obscure text the path

Ahead is overrun with marginalia

: :

Transcribe the disorderly present

As a figment as the attainable

Original condition

: :

At the center of the epic

On a wind-buffeted coast

A bow remains unstrung

: :

To revive the archaic

Find a surface

Upon which to mark

Eric Pankey has three books forthcoming in 2019: a collection of poems, Owl of Minerva, from Milkweed Editions, a collection of prose poems, Alias, and a collections of essays, Vestiges, both from Free Verse Editions/Parlor Press. He is the Heritage Chair in Writing at George Mason University.



Read five earlier poems by Eric Pankey in Terrain.org.

has three books forthcoming in 2019: a collection of poems, Owl of Minerva, from Milkweed Editions, a collection of prose poems, Alias, and a collections of essays, Vestiges, both from Free Verse Editions/Parlor Press. He is the Heritage Chair in Writing at George Mason University.

Header photo by Silver Spiral Arts, courtesy Shutterstock.

