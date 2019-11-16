A Literary Series

Because the Supreme Court is deciding whether to treat LGBTQ citizens as lesser-than, and the Misjudgment-in-Chief wants the Court to end DACA, and Hans Christian Anderson could have used a better ending, and November (Thanksgiving) seems like a good time to try telling his story again:



The Ugly Duckling



What happens in the next generation

when the ducklings of this one

have grown up knowing

swans are swans, and the sun

doesn’t care about whose feathers,

and the pond has no opinion

about whose feet come paddling,

what kind or color they are?

This is where the story

should jump-cut: to an old duck

quacking through a microphone

and seeing the backs of its audience

moving on,

just wakes in the water.

Geese fly over in their own V, leaving,

so gratefully out of earshot.

Even the Wind’s in a rush to be out of there

and gone.

Header photo by hansbenn, courtesy Pixabay.

