Those of Us Who Have Double Parked



are just as selfish as those of us who have split

two parking spaces. There are those of us

who label those kinds of people

assholes, who think the insult or shape it

to sound, and those of us who ink it to napkin

before wedging the flimsy paper square

underneath his wiper blade. I said “his”

because, come on, let’s be real,

let’s be surreal and picture a woman

hogging two spots with a lifted truck.

So uncouth. So parachute, her sailing

to the ground wearing a blue, blue dress.

Now a man arrives in a modest car who

recognizes her—that poised stride, a rapid mind

two cubicles from his. Same gig

and yet she gets the bigger paycheck.

It deflates his self-esteem, those extra dollars,

her taking more, her taking more

spaces than she needs. He parks

reasonably. So considerate. So swan—

his gliding toward the office building

in a blue, blue dress—the company uniform.

Mind If I

In the wake of the Senate confirmation process, my approach to life also

remains the same. I will continue to heed the message of Matthew 25.

– Judge Kavanaugh, swearing-in ceremony



Mind if I open

this bag of marshmallows and twist

one into each ear, mishear

the new justice to the Court?

Quote—

In the ache of the sunlit

confiscation process,

my encroach to life

also retains the shame.

I will continue to screed

the vestige of my view

when we fight—

end quote. Mind if I speak

on behalf of these black-robed men

raised Catholic, decades of Christ whispering

to unmarshmallowed ears?

Sorry, ladies. We are just

reminding you that Jesus

spies on your vagina.

Pardon me while I

remove their mouthpiece—toss it

into a pool, toss the pool into an ocean

and the ocean onto the moon

beside the Sea of Tranquility,

prop a lifeguard tower on that empty shore

with someone leaning

against the wooden rail—a woman,

a woman on the moon,

only herself to rescue.

No End to the Things Made Out of Human Talk



With language, with all the talking

we talked, and the blue wall of protocol,

we protected each other,

discussed what was to be

said in separate rooms, uttered into

tape recorders, in the books.

What I recall: a black teenager stood

still, confounded as to why

he was surrounded by us.

Some called him Fits the Description, others

The Suspect. Our squad cars made him

shimmer, made him flame. When he

turned, a shadow from his unzipped hoodie

opened across his chest, and one of us

fired, kept firing, kept the sound

arriving. We had the wherewithal

to tell him afterward he felt

threatened, the way he had lunged.

These were our talking points:

lunged, threatened. In offices, unused

interrogation rooms, behind

drywall, concrete, brick, windows

shuttered closed, we corroborated,

tweaked the script.

Relief unfurled throughout the precinct

when we heard there was to be

no indictment. Now at night I see

the boy sprawled, see him clear, cheek

to pavement, my conscience glowing

like blood under luminol, grows brighter,

too radiant for sleep.

David Hernandez's









most recent collection of poetry is Dear, Sincerely (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2016). His awards include an NEA Literature Fellowship, two Pushcart Prizes, and the Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry. David teaches creative writing at California State University, Long Beach.

