Cottonwoods

Through the coulee a river of cottonwoods runs.

In winter the river runs dry, all but a trickle.

But autumn the water’s golden and its running

drowns out even the real river’s running.

You can breathe inside this water, too, and let

its conflagration raze the brain’s old homestead.

It’s just yellow leaves, though, their stems’ ends

aphid-bulbed, freckled and edged with brown.

A long time ago when God was reading the earth

the angels interrupted, pleading for another galaxy.

He made this stand his bookmark. Some frigid nights

you can almost hear the dusty spine unfolding.

Just a little green, like the nights

when the northern lights perform



Indisputably I recognize the cumulus overhead

as a portion of the night sky the aurora borealis

illuminated years ago while I lay with Liz Charles

in the back of Toby Lawrence’s Westfalia, petting

heavily until Lawrence appeared with a knock

on the hatchback. “The. Northern. Lights. Man,”

an indication he’d made little progress of his own

with the congressman’s daughter in the uncut corn

so I removed my hand from the denim waistline,

the copper button of which I had just undone,

and stepped flushed into the breath-seizing night

under the red-and-green firmament billowing

like gown of light, a mere ten miles from Lansing’s

chained factory gates. Back at the party none could

fathom the kaleidoscopic heavens we described, nor

months later acknowledge what pulsed in Liz’s

brain. Fainting spells soon forced us to, a shaved

head, its tidy box of stitches, a monthlong migraine

covered by ill-fitting wigs, hats. Then one evening

in June we sat on the sidewalk like kids and drew

with chalk. “I’m going to wherever they draw

on the sidewalk all day,” she said. And soon did,

reappearing now and then to swim flirtatiously

through dreams before slipping the subconscious’

grip, so much like this white cloud that eludes

the branches’ grasp before lofting west: the wind-

blown work of her hands—long-traveled, adrift

from parts celestial, a word I haven’t quite relinquished.

Chris Dombrowski is the author three books of poems, most recently Ragged Anthem, in which these poems originally appeared (Wayne State University Press, 2019). His nonfiction debut Body of Water (Milkweed Editions) made numerous “Best Books” lists, and was named a Bloomberg Book of the Year in 2016.



Header photo by Kathi Smith, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Chris Dombrowski by Allen Jones.

