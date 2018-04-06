

Oconee Bell



Found by the widowed Frenchman Michaux

where the Horse Pasture and Toxaway almost

cross, this delicate Asterid was for a century lost,

the only known specimen a plant fragment

the botanist rescued for Paris and Bourbon

science. He later hoped to explore the west

for Jefferson, but that scheme collapsed when

the politics soured. It took an American, Asa

Gray by name—on occasion bewitched

by rare flora like this sweet shortia, kissing

kin to galax—to keep the legend alive. Ridges,

coves and weather, roads no wider than a deer

kept the secret amid gentian, cicily, various

worts and orchids, but somewhere up here

where the Carolinas border north Georgia

in the purlieu of Jocassee, which itself means

“place of the lost,” every April or May

the five-petaled lace continued to open amid

evergreen leaves’ gloss, and today dazzled

amateurs and pedants alike will pilgrim

to this harsh highland wilderness to witness

what the Cherokee always called

Shee-Show, meaning “two-colored plant

of the gods,” as they knew it thrived

at water’s edge, an omen that the rains would

eventually return. When at last I managed

to climb and crawl, sifting through sorrel,

fetter and cress over slicks and steeps,

I wondered if poor Michaux, dying of fever

in far Madagascar, wished for one final

time to kneel and listen, as if the Bell’s

flourish in silence were—amid bitter

chinquapin, saxifrage and the Lilium

michauxii that bears his name—the sole

note he yearned to hear one last time amid

all the wonders of rogue beauty he had

sought and suffered for and, so briefly, beheld.

