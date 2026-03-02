Mother Tree

Once, it came to me,

clear as spring water in granite:

After she dies (my beloved

mother), I can still visit her

here—

This here, hidden. Where will I find it?

Fog shrouds the tarn,

slips in talus cracks.

Whenever we are in the high country,

my mother says,

the imperceptible change of change

her secret poem, the pleasure

in the roll of her voice, the little

cliff of silence she savors

after that last word,

change—

Darkness

Mornings, I make tea

by headlamp, then sip in darkness

so I can hear the first chickadee, the slow

ooze of pale light that darkens the trees

and makes me feel the vast-about-to—

I’ve had a few converts—friends and lovers

who tell me they now walk softly by

headlamp, hold their cup of coffee

with both hands in the dark.

In a lab somewhere, they’re engineering

leaves to eat more light, to never sleep.

Here comes another human hustle:

No rest! No death!

Even lichen need to sleep.

There goes the best thought I was cooing to

with my dream-rinsed brain, my washed-in-sleep

courage.

Noon in California, smoke blacking out the sun.

Noon in New Mexico, tinted copper

dusk, ash on the hood. This new era

of fire-dark, wrong-dark, sick-dark,

never-true-dark.

It used to be a comfort—nights, seasons, storms,

all the ways we used to feel small.

I am still hunting my speck-of-ancient-starlight,

my splinter of fingernail in the long outstretched arms

of earth time. My sudden feeling near

spawning salmon of being carbon,

digestible.

More animals like elk and bears are hustling

to evolve to sleep in daylight, emerge at night,

nocturnal to avoid us.

When the hummingbird was frozen

in torpor near treeline, the biologist put her gently

in the soft dark cave of his armpit, closed

his eyes until he felt a stir there, opened

his cupped hands to a whir of wings,

away—

Our body’s darkness, warm balm.

Merely human, I want to understand how

my eyes and skin adjust to starlight

that is already dead.

Come, here’s a place where the land

lies down in deep darkness. Can you feel

the breathing, the sweet sighs?

Can you drink the milky smear of the milky

arch of stars some call a road, some call a way?

Ponte trucha

for Eliud



he said, meaning make yourself a trout, meaning

watch your back and use your whole skin

to listen. The way trout shadow and slip

into darkness behind a rock, scatter and smear

into ripples. When he was a boy, every creek

was full of cutthroat, old growth

on Cumbres pass where rain and rills

and rivulets threaded through. Even acequias

that flooded the fields sent fish

flopping in grass.

Like this, he says, belly down

on shore, his long black hair tied, arms extended

like wings, boot tips tucked in a crack

for purchase. Another inch he could

kiss the river, eyes closed when

his hands lower slowly below the cutbank.

There are caves and tunnels there

where fish have never known fear.

I reach

below the surface, feel cold mud, torn roots,

then silk—firm shock

where my fingers find

the belly of a brown trout. My eyes

closed, mind bundled in fingertips.

My hand

around the fish’s flank leaves a scrim

of water between us, the trout swaying

inside my loose grip.

I tame

my longing, disbelief—lento, mas lento

he says, while I wait and coil,

release in spark and spring

and clutch the fish

with just my hands—

—Inside my hands,

flash of mind, muscle, flank

the color of sun through smoke, red

stars—

touch

body and mind of trout, which is

body and mind of river.

Here Come the Lesbians and Their Dogs

They’ve paid for hip reconstruction.

They’ve paid for transport from the streets of Baja.

Daily, they dab grease in his withered blind eye.

They kiss each other across the tender

pink and brown spotted flesh of her belly,

sprawled open. They stop kissing

to kiss this.

They tell the same stories— when the shepherd ran

off for weeks. When Maple was a ball of fluff

hiding in a cactus down the reservation road

to Chaco canyon. When the chihuahua high-stepped

her first snow. Should we keep her? They wink,

again and again.

Here they come, kicking up dust

in their four-wheel drive trucks crossing

the rutted road to cliff’s edge. Where

the Chama snakes up pale canyon cliffs

and fields of sage stretch out

where dogs can run.

They mark their lives

in dog deaths.

Think of it, sweetheart,

if we’re lucky, we’ve got time

for one more dog.

These poems originally appeared in Anne Haven McDonnell’s Singing Under Snow, winner of the Wheelbarrow Prize (Michigan State University Press, 2026).