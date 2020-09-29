Four Poems by Anne Haven McDonnell

The Swimmers

After all the wolves on the island were killed by cyanide, traps, and bullets, decades later, wolves from the mainland swam for miles to repopulate the island.

By dream, by twitch, by lope, by gazing from the shore, by howls that gather, by circle and

whine, by hint, rumor and surge, by yearn, nip, and bark, by stretch, itch, and shake,

by splash, dunk, and swim by starlight, by bull kelp and driftwood, by calm

and gelatinous sea, by stink of whale, by salt of far, by winter fur, by paws

as paddles, by chuff and nostril huff, by steam of breath above the sea,

by belly of salmon, by hunger for deer, by memory in blood,

by roam for love, by milk and teat, by marrow and fat,

by muscle, skull and golden eyes, by magnetic pull,

by currents and tides, by miles, by sinking

cold, with no one watching

by sea by sea by sea.

The Study

There is the silence of an August

afternoon, the lake gun-bright

and still. The silence of the oysterman’s

laundry: white socks, a blue shirt

strung across two fence posts.

Empty oyster shells

piled on the beach.

There is the silence of a trap, metal

teeth sprung and bit,

the silence after the rifle has fired,

its black eye pointed

at the ground.

There is the silence draining

from the wolf’s eyes, the blood

bubbling from the hole like

a spring.

Between the farmer’s house

and the flute player’s house

a wolf pisses along

the property line.

There is the silence of a fawn,

whole and wet and speckled

as a fish, slicking the moss

with afterbirth.

The brittle silence of the road sign,

Wolf Creek, pointing to a creek

with no wolves.

The yawning silence of snow

covering the beach without tracks.

After the bounties, the insects

trained the silence, clicking

their laws, the forest thinking,

trying to remember its name.

How to Sit with a Wolf

If you are peeling chestnuts

on the rocks above Frank’s beach.

If the basket in your lap

balances the day’s

grey light, corrals

the sky between polished stone.

If days of rain

and more rain

have pushed newts to their slow,

blood-chilled crawl

on the road. If yesterday

you carried each one

across in its open-toed

freeze, orange belly above

your open palm.

If the sea gentles here

between islands, your fingers

work back bits of leathery skin,

the nuts fuzzed and naked

in a blue bowl.

If you keep your eyes down—

the song you sing

in your off-key quiver, the words

lift and drop and lift

until the young wolf you caught

sleeping on sand takes

you in and takes you

for this place

you are trying

to belong to—

The Lost Girl

This is what happened: Kaya wandered down beach, past the nettle patch, past the old fish trap, halfway down to oyster spit. At five-years old, she wobbled in her wander. While her family was unloading their boat, she kept wandering. Low tide, wet sand, beneath her feet, clams sealed their lips and dove deeper. Beneath her feet, purple sand dollars brushed the shallow currents with their spines. Above her head, eagles perched on hemlock tops. She must have gotten tired. She may have sung to herself as she walked. She may have sung to the crabs that scuttled from her fingers. She was not afraid. She must have looked for a dry soft place to lie down. Between two cedar trees on a bank above the beach. Sleeping there when her mother found her. A big dog came to sit with me, she later would say. The wolf’s back haunches touched the girl’s elbow where she lay sleeping. Just watching over her, her mother said. That’s how they found her. This is what happened.