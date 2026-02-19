Three Poems by Amy Miller

Gift

My friend walks out carrying the tube

of my telescope, held in her arms

like a sleeping dog. The tube is light,

and it sees light. Tonight it will open

its eye in her yard, an owl maybe

watching, breath of the galaxy

on the ceiling to the south. All

the middles of all the nights

I carried it out through the door

past someone folded inside their sleep,

out into the dark garden, looking up—

comet, dust cloud, nest of new stars.

Before, when she left to bring around

her car, I held it close, standing there stupid

in my kitchen. Or immortal.

Seeing, like it did, into the past,

a field of burning lights, my cheek

on the cool aluminum.

Poplar

We all hide something,

chucks and squeaks,

a blackbird tucked.

Aphids milk the crooks

of leaves, the leaves deformed

and thriving. Drop

a limb, crush

a birdbath, crack

a fence. More and more: sparrows,

a hunting cat, haphazard

puzzles of wood. And now—

look down, look under—

a city of beetles mining.

* * *

I tell you one day

you will break a limb

we’re talking about your leaves,

their weight

big tree for such

a tiny yard

a house shaken

questions its foundation

your arms

will not lift always

unthinkable, but we

have already set the date

* * *

sky worship

maybe

supplicants

and cupping hands

is wind the holy?

blown

a backbone grown

to bend

but tall

the top

seeing what?

what comes

* * *

Born into a world where

your name means

the bottom of a drawer.

Where planes and blades

slaver. What we love,

we harvest.

The fresh sap

bleeding. That smell.

* * *

Midsummer, middle age.

Every day’s a climb.

The hummingbird stills

on a high twig tip.

Leaves are talking—

wag and rattle, a change

in the air. Still,

your forest—

bees land

in your labyrinth of shade.

* * *

While we sleep, you grow.

While we sharpen our saws,

you roll leaves in your fingers.

While we cry about the last

brown bears in the Gobi,

You’re talking back a storm.

* * *

We talk of saws, ropes,

harness, winch,

which limbs we’ll lower

like beams,

which ones we’ll drop.

Lines

and angles, a path between

the maple

and the lilac

cleared.

* * *

Remember, but know what’s underground—

a net still living, blinking,

buds of giants surfacing

in a far field. Slow snakes

underfoot, flagstone pushed, sidewalk

peaked. Remember

for years—years—the muscled

trunk, hard arms, every small

green shoot shouting

its new story at the air.

Black Widow by the Door

1.

I say, You’re the pit bulls

of the bug world. Everyone’s

afraid. I’ve seen the shows

where they trace the venom

with a Sharpie up the arm

by the hour. She has never

seen this, her body ball-shaped

and sharpened to a point.

She can’t hide, crammed

in a corner.

2.

I say You can’t live here.

Suggest something farther,

secluded. The woods

are perfect for your kind.

Her legs are folded.

I can’t see her eyes.

3.

Nice catch, I say one morning,

but it’s only a twig hanging

in the chains of her web.

She goes inside the wall’s gap

like a woman in a bathrobe,

not ready to be seen. I sweep down

half her net. If whole, she’ll hang

suspended like a planet, too close

to shopping bags and ankles.

I tell her, Let’s keep

the cops out of this.

4.

I find a stick, bamboo two-footer

from some houseplant long ago.

I fish it into her web, en-gardeing her

back to a corner, and nick an edge

of the sticky off-white sac, her bassinet.

This is our deal, I say, pulling it

out, deflated like a small sad

basketball. It’s easy to scrape it off

on the baking lip of the brick planter.

The sun will do its efficient business.

Two days later, the dry little flake

floats off. She and I stay

to our houses, each empty

except for us.