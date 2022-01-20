Two Poems by Amy Miller

Sleep in the Wild

I feel it too, the heavy

bottom weight sinking, the rest

of the body buoyant. Look

at whales in sleep, their vertical drift

bearing them off to wherever

the water is going. Even here,

the lake riffles its fingers

in wind, and peace is not

stillness at all. We’re all

in motion—sixteen pelicans

herding fish with the nets

of their bills, a trout

skipping in and out

of the boat’s shadow,

even the diamond lace

of sun on the lake’s

bottom of mud and furred

timbers. We’re all

in some kind of sleep here too,

I feel it, my cells suspended,

a buoy half-leaning in a dream,

a dragonfly riding on the deck.

Whatever state—wakened,

dark, between—it drifts

in the body all through

the long-held breaths.

As the Crow Flies

Mount Angel Abbey



turns out to be sideways,

then still, as it surfs

a high swell of storm,

flexing, unfurling

the old geometry of art—

now there’s a second,

rival or stranger, reckoning

but no symmetry, one now

a sail shoved by the blast

and tiny and gone, the other

strafing low, near, through

the cedars, then lifting—

landing, a grasp, a pull,

disappearing in a branch’s

wild, soft sleeve