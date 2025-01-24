America, Here We Go Again!

On the first day of the 45th administration I rallied at Bayside,

not wearing a pussy hat like the ralliers in D.C.

This was south Florida, so I made a pussy shirt instead

with pointy ears where my breasts would have been,

if not for you, America, and the radioactive sewage

dumped from Turkey Point into the Biscayne aquifer

from which I drank, naively thinking,

that someone out there was paying attention.

How I didn’t clue into the recurring dream I had for four years:

my breasts on fire, both of them aflame, and then in the dream,

turning black, ashing up like the burning end of a cigarette.

Isn’t all this part of our national sensibility of an other?

Who is that solemn man, America, from another country,

tip-toeing around at night, pouring buckets of hot waste

into a canal for $10 an hour, the fingers of his hands covered

only with canvas gardening gloves as he goes about his chore,

not telling anyone when his skin, like butter melting off an ear of corn,

falls from his arms?

In the Environmental/Spiritual Healing section of Books & Books,

I met a woman who uses an I Ching app on her phone to guide

her through the hard parts of a day. Like when it was announced

that 45 hung 22 karat gold leaf curtains in the oval office. Or when

he reduced Bears Ears by 85% for energy exploration and mining.

Trust me, the POTUS said, I’m like a smart person.

I had been flipping through a book about the 17th-century naturalist

Maria Sibylla Merian, who taught the world that insects did not

spontaneously emerge from mud, as previously thought,

but have complex life cycles of birth and death: It wasn’t ladylike,

the men scientists said of Merian, the way she depicted a giant spider

devouring a hummingbird. When I looked up from the book, the woman

with the I Ching app insisted that I try it.

I tapped six times on the image of three ancient coins

and my providence came up in ideograms:

49 Revolution – Devotion to truth enables a revolution.

63 After Contemplation – Good fortune unfolds for those who remain

on guard against inferior influences.

America, you hilarious bitch; Here we go again!

He’s coming back as 47. Someone made a sign that says

We Shall Overcomb which I saw on Facebook and “liked,”

and also today, there was a picture of the pres-elect,

his face composed of raw salmon,

a white fleshly flounder fillet for the toupee,

with anchovies for eyebrows and peppercorns for eyes. This picture

received ten million “likes” and went viral from all the repostings.

When I was a child I loved to look at the 50 stars in the navy box

on our American flag, which, by the way, is called the union—

representing independence and justice. I used to lie on my back

in the front yard, holding a small flag up to the sun, counting

the stars over and over again. To me they looked like those flavorless

candy dots I ate from long white paper strips,

the paper never fully coming off the back of each small candy,

and a spitball would form in my mouth, which I spat

onto the trunk of the maple in my front yard. The waste

collected over time, so my mother called a pest control company

who fumigated this strange collection of insect eggs on the bark,

killing the shit out of the paper, and then the tree.