Poetry
One Poem by Michael Spence

Recovered from Our Dreamt-of History

Horned Salamander (Ambystoceratum),” 1989, Sculpture by Richard Cook
 

Out of the unhuman past, the creature seems
To have risen through depths of earth, become

By its passage this skeleton in siltstone.
Something in us longs for any sign

Of life before we climbed from the brine: a wish
So strong, we want to wrap bone and flesh

Around what never was. This salamander
Should have swum in vanished waters, breathed air

That held no smoke from oil we burned. Its horns,
Imaginary as dragons we’re forced to learn

Flew only in the skies inside our heads,
Are features we feel nature should have made—

Shouldn’t it? History plays so many tricks
On us, we now decide to play a joke

On the past of scientists: this fossil lies here
Like the remains of what might climb from our fire.

  

  

  

Michael SpenceMichael Spence’s poems have appeared recently in Catamaran, The New Criterion, and Tampa Review. New work is forthcoming in The Hopkins Review, The Hudson Review, North American Review, and the anthology, Transformations. His latest book, Umbilical, won the New Criterion Poetry Prize.

Header image of Richard Cook’s “Horned Salamander (Ambystoceratum)” courtesy Washington State Arts Commission.

