One Poem by Michael Spence

Recovered from Our Dreamt-of History

Horned Salamander (Ambystoceratum),” 1989, Sculpture by Richard Cook



Out of the unhuman past, the creature seems

To have risen through depths of earth, become

By its passage this skeleton in siltstone.

Something in us longs for any sign

Of life before we climbed from the brine: a wish

So strong, we want to wrap bone and flesh

Around what never was. This salamander

Should have swum in vanished waters, breathed air

That held no smoke from oil we burned. Its horns,

Imaginary as dragons we’re forced to learn

Flew only in the skies inside our heads,

Are features we feel nature should have made—

Shouldn’t it? History plays so many tricks

On us, we now decide to play a joke

On the past of scientists: this fossil lies here

Like the remains of what might climb from our fire.