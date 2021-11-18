Two Poems by Michael Spence

“These Colors Never Run”

bumper sticker with flag decal



Red runs

First. Rain and sun

On streaks of blood: faces

Paling with fear that erases

Each one.

The square

Of blue then wears

Thin through its holes of stars—

Abandoned fortress that Lord Mars

Forswears.

A plain

Flat white remains:

A flag for rendering

A truce with sun, surrendering

To rain.

Blue Because No Red (or Blue)

January 31, 2018



Thirty-five years now lie between

This and next time. He could have seen

A super blue moon that’s also red

(Making it purple, he would’ve said),

The second full moon this January

That’s circled close enough to bury

Itself in our shadow. But it’s obscured

By clouds. So often he’s endured

This rainy curtain ringing down

All over every Northwest town

Before he can applaud such a sight.

In most of the nation, a clear night

Reveals a globe of blood—as though Mars

Draws near to see if it has more scars

Than our air-and-water-shrouded rock.

According to the Doomsday Clock,

Whose dial should be dark red like this,

In two minutes, Earth could enter Dis:

A finger’s touch release more light

Than myriad suns and put to flight

The densest cloak of clouds. He hails

The return of a moon whose face is pale.