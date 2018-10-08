

Grocery



The fresh beef hearts are stacked in a refrigerated end cap.

How separate each one is—pinkish grey—wrapped in plastic.

He’d seen the cattle tearing the wet grass with their mouths, each beast

a lowing, living table as the sky cleared over Mejia’s far pasture.

How separate now the tree from the field, the stone from the earth,

the boy—from his bike—who rode by, stopping for milk, and saw them.

Please



To be trying to find your way home

after all these years. I mean after your parents die

until nothing remains between you

and sky. Who would dare unplug all this and watch the colors

drain? So when I arrived and saw

that house from the corner, the black paper unraveling

in wind, layer after layer till its cloth walls

lay in a tangle between the yard and street, and there amidst

those blowing scarves, my father—farther there—was

gathering blowing dresses, trying to fashion something human

from the ruins. Please don’t tell anyone this

till that kind of center resolves

we call a grave.

Coda



That we’ve gone as far as we could discover, and here’s

where the last road ends, but another one’s just visible, and here’s

a kid spitting off a waterfall, and there’s another lighting a match

in the desert, then staring toward the sun, and what the children

playing in every subdivision say is just an echo of the green,

while in cities among concrete and machines, still the chlorophyll

shouts of trees, something to believe in, echo of the first

protozoa and the pain we feel that once there was a fruit

torn from each of our bodies, some human plan till we become

foreign to moss growing at the furling lip of a stream where no one

goes to find it, and when our children grow old, they’ll fold

the houses up and stack them on the lawn, the grass I mean that only

grows around large stones, and one day our sweet desires will all

be packed with dirt and we will travel far by keeping still.

Header photo by Sander van der Werf, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Mark Irwin by Steve Cohen, courtesy USC.

