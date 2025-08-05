Two Poems by Lex Runciman

August Sunset: Taking It In

But the feeling of being imperiled is constant now.

– Kathleen Jamie



Even now, evening’s ever-dependable volunteers

darken a wide stand of uncut barley, one beard,

one kernel, stem by stem,

while diligent others deepen shade in the orchard rows,

and the guild of pastel operators works efficiently

in vermillion and plum, up high and far away.

All of this, even as elsewhere the perpetual rain makers

angle for overtime, or quarrel with the ever more common

gale warnings—weather so nasty terrible

the last-second green-light flashers just give up

and go home. Truth is, no sunset can be taken in: even slow,

it’s too quick, and nothing repeats, this gorgeous light

which next August will look just as it is—wildfire-infused,

uncertain, garish, and new.

No Good All Day Indoors

Though week after week each shorter day looks

ancient, a repeat, mumbling gray and drooling,

even so, don the waterproofs, gloves, the silly hat,

talk yourself to the threshold, the opened door—see,

you’re going out now, into air damp with smells.

Choose a circular route. Imagine Marie Curie

vexed by radium, the x-ray mysteries, or Charles Darwin

at Down House, on his mind a species of bird, or

the reproductive or regenerative mechanisms of earthworms.

Think James Baldwin in Paris, considering how

with tolerance and curiosity we might embrace.

Around, around, and arrive where you began,

wet everywhere, or only your shoes,

or not wet at all.

And in post-summer solstice, sun like forever,

92 Fahrenheit shade a just endurable

lazy generosity amidst all work and distraction,

find a maple, sit under it

for dappled green, as chickadees at the feeder take

and retreat to a near branch where between their feet

they hold a seed and hammer at it.

In stifling heat think snow, if you must,

rainy hours, dim mornings… but not now

as you doze outside in a chair, and when you wake,

you squint. Let indoor news stay where it is.

It’s no good all day indoors.