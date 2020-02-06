Finalist : Terrain.org 10th Annual Contest in Poetry

Beach Walking, Early March, No Hat

This is the tasteless water of souls.

– Walt Whitman



In worry’s featureless gray I had walked out

and kept on along a margin of shore pines

leaned because they need to be, and I had walked

quickly, beset entirely by what is or might be

or is surely to come, and I did not think of weather,

how low pressure had hammered and hurled itself

all night’s mile by dark hour over water

until that riverous southwest to northeast caught

and shattered sudden across my shoulder

and made on the back of my scalp needle drills

quick to soak and drip, lull and gusts—

rain all the moment, and I’m leaning into it,

this ocean’s air of voices, all water off nose or brow

swept by wind away, as in that dim morning gray

I turned and started back, sure only

I will ever have done too little to merit this planet

of water and salt, its history, my history,

all souls, all I love, this moment, and this.

Keeping It All



Here are named and described

the kinds, ranges, and diets of penguin,

here the ascending order of clouds,

here the species of ants

with the preferred habitat of each.

These pages illustrate the designs

of medieval furniture, principally chairs

and stools, their materials, widths

and heights. Here, the doves

consumed from a rural dovecot, Sussex,

1638-1641, are recorded in a volume

handbound in calf in 1642.

These illustrations depict in watercolors

twenty separate tulips, a page for each,

these the species of fish

shorter than a finger. These hands,

each drawn from life, belong to a tanner,

a smith, a lace-maker, a wheelwright,

a milk maid, and a nun. Here at half-scale

you see the footprints of an Asian elephant,

a musk ox, a cougar, a pea fowl,

racoon, lemur, river otter, and heron.

Also drawn from life are these fifteen

depictions of the webs of spiders.

And this last is a book of citrus blooms,

each with fruits cross-sectioned,

with growing season, ideal temperature,

and water asked for weekly, in measure

with the trunk’s circumference

one foot above the earth.

