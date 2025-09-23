Scientists Confirm Hope Takes Practice

A cento comprised of titles



Dear America,

What you have heard is true. There is no finished world,

no country for old men. I curse the river of time,

the hormone of darkness. Mad honey hustle becoming

a fort made of doors, a field guide to getting lost.

Ask me how to dance as the roof caves in. Ask me

before I burn the sky above the roof, still falling.

Silence is my mother tongue, mother country,

echoland. Pity the beautiful American masculine,

raised by wolves, crying at the movies, beachcombing

for a shipwrecked god. You don’t have to say

you love me, America. But why not? I blaze

because of you, as if grief is the thing with feathers.

Strange as this weather has been, I just lately started

buying wings. Even now, the heyday

of the insensitive bastards, it’s okay that you’re not okay.

Dark days hold everything: the book

of not dreaming, the wind that lays waste,

the life of an unknown man.

Ask me how to escape from a leper colony.

Sometimes I think about it in times of fading light.

Lessons on expulsion. Let evening come.

You can never chart your own destiny, as if

luck is luck. When all else fails, pause, traveler,

hold fast to the bright edge of the world.

Let me tell you what I can’t bear losing.

One thing after another. Seeds, winter twigs,

barkskins. Exploring the seashore, tasting the sky,

light entering my bones. Come and see

the art of daring. This is me letting you go,

America. And yet, I’ll never give up on you.

Do you want to know what I carry still? Stupid hope,

natural grace, the solace of stones. The blinding

bright stain in the spaces between us. All the light

we cannot see. In other words, an immense world.

I am, I am, I am

the luckiest scar on earth.