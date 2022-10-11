Read the Poem

Orca Coronary Chamber

Seaweed fronds swept back and forth

like waves flushing the aorta.

We chased herring, a thousand shimmers

of silver, when Mother taught me to swim.

She weaved in and out of the water

and nudged me to surface beside her.

Call and response. Two phases of the same heartbeat.

The constant rhythm of breach, soar, dive, and repeat.

We rippled smooth as eelgrass and ventured into vastness.

Our pod moved as one. An ocean of rollick and plunge.

That cantata still echoes in my arteries and veins.

Ebb. Surge. Ebb. Surge. Even here, estranged

in this circus pool of hop, spin, lap, and turn,

I throb, but I dare not yearn.