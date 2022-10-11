This poem is also part of the Impulse to Speak online anthology that will match each orca held in captivity throughout the world with a corresponding poem.
Dr. Garrett Hope is an award-winning composer, speaker, and coach. His mission in life is to help people find new opportunities and income streams and to take courageous action. In 2020 he delivered a TEDx talk on how music, and the arts in general, can make science more accessible and engaging for general audiences. From 2005 to 2020 he taught at a variety of colleges and universities in Colorado, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania. Currently, he travels the country (and over Zoom) speaking to audiences of creatives, helping them to think business-ly and to put systems in place. Garrett holds degrees from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, University of Northern Colorado, and Colorado Christian University. He is a native of Colorado, but currently lives in Nebraska with his wife and daughter.
Jill McCabe Johnson is the author of the poetry books Revolutions We’d Hoped We’d Outgrown and Diary of the One Swelling Sea. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Pacific Lutheran University and a PhD in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Honors include support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Artist Trust, and Hedgebrook. Jill is editor-in-chief for Wandering Aengus Press and likes to wander herself on long through-hikes and reflective meanders.
Read poetry by Jill McCabe Johnson previously appearing in Terrain.org: “Dear World,” a Letter to America poem, three poems, and three poems.
Header photo by divedog, courtesy Shutterstock. Portrait of Corinne Duchesne by Felicia van Bork.