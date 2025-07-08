Letter to America by John Calderazzo

The New Storms

a month after the swearing in



Wind pushes over the final redwood.

Now it’s raining violins & cellos, melancholy wood of the sky.

A well-tuned Steinway smashes down on the driveway.

Followed by the piano tuner.

Followed by grocery carts of the homeless.

Gavels clatter down. Blizzard of star-pointed pinatas.

Pharmacists, their white coats flapping.

Down from the hatches of cargo planes fall the rappers,

hand-held mics clonking off the rooftop.

The ash

of immolated verbs blocks the sun.

Children smell their picture books starting to smolder.

A python drops from a backyard tree, hauls itself your way,

the shape of the cracked bell in its stomach

dissolving.

Lock the doors. Unplug Siri & Alexa. Break out steel umbrellas.

True, weather stations have been robbed of their radar.

But why didn’t we see this coming?