Letter to America by John Calderazzo

The New Storms
a month after the swearing in
Wind pushes over the final redwood.
Now it’s raining violins & cellos, melancholy wood of the sky.
A well-tuned Steinway smashes down on the driveway.
Followed by the piano tuner.
Followed by grocery carts of the homeless.
Gavels clatter down. Blizzard of star-pointed pinatas.
Pharmacists, their white coats flapping.
Down from the hatches of cargo planes fall the rappers,
hand-held mics clonking off the rooftop.
The ash
of immolated verbs blocks the sun.
Children smell their picture books starting to smolder.
A python drops from a backyard tree, hauls itself your way,
the shape of the cracked bell in its stomach
dissolving.
Lock the doors. Unplug Siri & Alexa. Break out steel umbrellas.
True, weather stations have been robbed of their radar.
But why didn’t we see this coming?
Header photo by Trevor M, courtesy Pixabay.