One Poem by John Calderazzo

Big Day

Tahuayo River, Amazon Basin





The birds of the Earth slept.

Honey creepers and flycatchers slept.

A pair of scarlet macaws, leaning into each other

on a limb, dreamed of arrowing side by side

over rainforest canopy.

In its slumber, a horned screamer

made no sound.

The paradise jacamar slept,

its iridescence on hold until morning,

its name forming in the brain of the ornithologist

sitting on the edge of his bed,

lacing his boots by feel.

In the pre-dawn light of the jungle,

which was no light at all,

the great potoo did not sleep,

but might as well have.

Night bird

masquerading as withered piece of wood,

it stood motionless on a high limb,

withholding its haunting rasp.

The plum-throated cotinga slept,

and a razor-billed curassow with its beak of fire,

and a cock-of-the-rock with its body of fire.

Not a feather floated down from trees

with buttresses flung wide

to support this empire

of sleeping.

Eels slid through the river,

a tapir, a family of giant otters,

but orange-cheeked parrots slept hard,

and oropendolas tucked in their hammocky nests,

which hung over cove water near a dock

with a small motorboat,

which also slept.

Not a squawk fell

from the stars in their turning

over the winding mirror of black water.

Fed by Andes snowmelt

and long slopes of cloud forests,

the river widened through the jungle.

Bird with names plucked from jewelry boxes slept—

opal-crowned tanager, fiery topaz,

glittering-coated emerald.

In stick nests around a lagoon,

boat-billed herons, zigzag herons, rufescent tiger-

herons floated up through

registers of sleep,

a capped heron ahead of them,

opening its bill as if to swallow the sun

when it rushed up through a roseate spoonbill dawn,

though dawn offered no hint

of arrival.

Bird names stirred the ornithologist’s friend,

a local guide sitting slantways on a hammock,

cleaning his binoculars.

Names in English, Latin, Spanish,

a local dialect, reminded him

of one of the jungle stories of his childhood—

a harpy eagle, hunting for tree sloths,

sniffed trouble, one day, swooping down

to pluck a bathing, bride-to-be

from the river, before

demons disguised as pink dolphins

could lure her from the world of husbands.

Massaged by green air and the prospect

of so much naming, which was a kind of bird

chorus and balm for their souls,

the men felt their way

down the spongy, plank steps

of the lodge built over water.

Each carried a thermos and sandwiches,

their unlit smart phones waiting with thousands

of bird cries, mating calls, bird

images, bird behaviors.

Their eyes

carried bird beauty.

The ornithologist lowered himself

into the boat, his friend at the engine.

Overhead, a white-throated toucan

slept behind its beak.

The guide pushed off and pulled

the motor. On a limb across the river,

a spider monkey snapped awake, watching

in large-eyed silence, as the boat

purred off towards sunrise.