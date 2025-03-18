Two Poems by Julia B. Levine

The Dove

The day dies and comes back as fog.

A dove stands on my fencepost. Motionless,

as if wounded. Too close to be safe. Not that I’d hurt her,

but I’ve read humans are the most dangerous animals.

Scripture says a dove comes to bring solace,

though I don’t know what I’m grieving,

just that I’m glad the sun lies down

on the white canal like a strip of brilliance,

and around it, even the mountains disappear into softness,

as if to prove the world isn’t only a hard place.

The dove is a creamy grey color I like to call dun,

though I don’t think I’m using the word exactly right.

Dun, I’d name the dove if she was my pet,

though she’s supposed to be wild in the marsh

along with the coyotes howling every night.

And there, snagged on the half-dead lawn, a few downy feathers.

I always try to find the proper thing to feel.

But this morning I’m confused—

should I be glad that the dove has chosen me,

or sad that a coyote might’ve tried to do her in?

Then the dove stretches her wings

which make up almost half of her body.

Doves are one of the strongest fliers among birds.

With grey wings that end in a dark brown color

as if the world had dirtied her. Like me,

just waiting for bad news I don’t know about yet.

Though I want to believe the dove will help me get over it,

even if I feel her watching me, the way my father did,

always with something caustic in his mouth.

Something he hated about me—my unshaven legs

or the way I held my fork, or how,

behind my thick glasses, my eyes looked ugly-small.

Maybe the dove came to remind me that between joy and sorrow,

we don’t ever have to choose.

Like my father dying after a real apology.

Which was more than enough, having been born into mud myself

with the sky still between my fingers.

Or the dove suddenly in flight. A loud flapping, a quick ascent.

Then, gone,

and it’s sheer exaltation I feel.

Look at my father in his wheelchair,

eyes shining with tears,

whispering, I’m sorry I was so cruel,

and me shouting, Yes! to love

dirtied with hurt and time,

between two of the most dangerous animals on earth.

O

is all I’ve managed of this morning

riding the Kingston ferry back and forth

in a punishing rain. And thinking O,

my friend, you asked about my self-hate

when all I’ve got is a story

inside a shackling pen, the sheep walking

their lambs unaware into the O

of a well-oiled, circular saw, some god

having ordained new souls

lie down in the ripe green graves of spring.

Meanwhile, here winds bowl

the clouds into gutters. Sun sparks the sea.

The ferry slows near shore,

massive engines back-thrusting. Listen,

I never asked to be born.

Never knew my heart would become

a dark barn the sheep return to

without their lambs, the dogs nipping

the bleating young out the back

door of time. Can you see that

what you swallow makes you flesh?

Even if it’s the O of a rope looped

around your hunger, the O

of a toothless mouth opening,

closing over the fat zero

that my mother fed me, repeating

before I could talk,

No one will ever love you. Sorry,

I meant to say this differently.

More gently. To mention the O

of revelation, the giddy O

of awe. To say that it’s been a toss-up

between loving this world

of meadows, frogs under stars,

and trying to leave. Or maybe

it wasn’t clear until you asked,

that as long as I’m alive,

I can be both dog and blade, sheep

and lamb, unloved but held

by the cherry trees in blossom,

even the ferry turning

like a mind one way, then back again.