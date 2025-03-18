POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN. LEARN MORE & SUBMIT.
Dove on fencepost
Poetry
·3 min read

Two Poems by Julia B. Levine

Winner
Terrain.org 15th Annual Poetry Contest

The Dove

The day dies and comes back as fog.
A dove stands on my fencepost. Motionless,

as if wounded. Too close to be safe. Not that I’d hurt her,
but I’ve read humans are the most dangerous animals.

Scripture says a dove comes to bring solace,
though I don’t know what I’m grieving,

just that I’m glad the sun lies down
on the white canal like a strip of brilliance,

and around it, even the mountains disappear into softness,
as if to prove the world isn’t only a hard place. 

The dove is a creamy grey color I like to call dun,
though I don’t think I’m using the word exactly right.

Dun, I’d name the dove if she was my pet,
though she’s supposed to be wild in the marsh

along with the coyotes howling every night.
And there, snagged on the half-dead lawn, a few downy feathers.

I always try to find the proper thing to feel.
But this morning I’m confused—

should I be glad that the dove has chosen me,
or sad that a coyote might’ve tried to do her in?

Then the dove stretches her wings
which make up almost half of her body.

Doves are one of the strongest fliers among birds. 
With grey wings that end in a dark brown color

as if the world had dirtied her. Like me,
just waiting for bad news I don’t know about yet.

Though I want to believe the dove will help me get over it,
even if I feel her watching me, the way my father did,

always with something caustic in his mouth.
Something he hated about me—my unshaven legs

or the way I held my fork, or how,
behind my thick glasses, my eyes looked ugly-small.

Maybe the dove came to remind me that between joy and sorrow,
we don’t ever have to choose.

Like my father dying after a real apology.
Which was more than enough, having been born into mud myself

with the sky still between my fingers. 
Or the dove suddenly in flight. A loud flapping, a quick ascent.

Then, gone,
and it’s sheer exaltation I feel.

Look at my father in his wheelchair,
eyes shining with tears,

whispering, I’m sorry I was so cruel,
and me shouting, Yes! to love

dirtied with hurt and time,
between two of the most dangerous animals on earth.

      

     

O

is all I’ve managed of this morning
      riding the Kingston ferry back and forth
in a punishing rain. And thinking O,
      my friend, you asked about my self-hate
when all I’ve got is a story
      inside a shackling pen, the sheep walking
their lambs unaware into the O
      of a well-oiled, circular saw, some god
having ordained new souls
      lie down in the ripe green graves of spring.
Meanwhile, here winds bowl
      the clouds into gutters. Sun sparks the sea.
The ferry slows near shore,
      massive engines back-thrusting. Listen,
I never asked to be born.
      Never knew my heart would become
a dark barn the sheep return to
      without their lambs, the dogs nipping
the bleating young out the back
      door of time. Can you see that
what you swallow makes you flesh?
      Even if it’s the O of a rope looped
around your hunger, the O
      of a toothless mouth opening,
closing over the fat zero
      that my mother fed me, repeating
before I could talk,
      No one will ever love you. Sorry,
I meant to say this differently.
      More gently. To mention the O
of revelation, the giddy O
      of awe. To say that it’s been a toss-up
between loving this world
      of meadows, frogs under stars,
and trying to leave. Or maybe
      it wasn’t clear until you asked,
that as long as I’m alive,
      I can be both dog and blade, sheep
and lamb, unloved but held
      by the cherry trees in blossom,
even the ferry turning
      like a mind one way, then back again.

 

 

In selecting these award-winning poems, Paisley Rekdal says...
“The Dove” and “O” are lovely, and have a real psychological toughness to them, an awareness of how we live caught between brutality and joy. Here the poet is trying to navigate which self s/he chooses to remember: the one who experiences and also causes (human, personal, ecological) pain, or the one who finds beauty in surviving the pain of the world. I find these poems personally moving, formally deft, and psychologically complex.

   

 

Julia B. LevineJulia B. Levine’s poetry has won many awards, including a 2021 Nautilus Award for her fifth poetry collection, Ordinary Psalms, (LSU press, 2021), as well as the 2015 Northern California Book Award in Poetry for her fourth collection, Small Disasters Seen in Sunlight, (LSU Press, 2014). Recently she has won a 2024 Pushcart Prize, the 2023 Oran Perry Burke Award from The Southern Review, the 2022 Steve Kowit Poetry Prize, the 2020 Bellevue Literary Review Poetry Award, and a 2022 American Academy of Poetry Poet Laureate Fellowship for her work in building resiliency in teenagers related to climate change through poetry, science, and technology. Her work has appeared in many literary journals, including Ploughshares, The Southern Review, The Missouri Review, The Nation, and Prairie Schooner.  She received a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of California, Berkeley and an MFA in poetry from Pacific University.

Header photo by Alexa, courtesy Pixabay.

 

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.