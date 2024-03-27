Three Poems by Julia B. Levine

After Learning That Not a Single UN Biodiversity Goal Was Reached by 2020,



I asked the seventh-graders about climate change

and one said it’s over, there’s no future,

and one said, there’s no one to trust, no one cares,

and one asked, what part of the Anthropocene isn’t suicide?,

so this afternoon I take my sadness down to the wetlands,

and walk among the coots and cattle egrets and Canadian geese.

The promise of another storm crouches in this Western sky.

I want to convince my students that a day like this,

with its brilliant mess of birdsong and atonal calls,

its array of clouds doubled in ditch-water,

is a mercy we never earned. That the earth is generous

like that, packed tight as a grenade with beauty.

And even if the million species nearing extinction

darkens everything alive, there are flocks of geese

flying over this marsh rusted down to red, tufted islands

of reeds set out like cushions on the shining lakes.

I don’t believe that humanity will make it right in time.

But those kids are alive today. And I wish I’d driven them

here to stand with me in the rarity of being, looking up

at this vastness trumpeted and wailing and made of wings.

Too Late Pastoral

What light did to the day

could still startle us—sky and field and marsh

shot through with sun. Especially in late January,

too late really, to be heading

into the park, but we did, we knew the trail,

the granitic cliffs red and rising straight up from sand,

the sea turning molten. We stood

for an hour and watched the surf knock

at a heron’s thin silhouette, gusts tossing her crest-feathers.

It was good then to walk back

in the near dark, through the almost gone hills

and fields. Almost too late, so we stayed to watch

the land hold the vanishing,

last summer’s star thistles bowed in wind, a felt sense

of animals waiting for the last of our kind to leave.

Stages of Grief

Tattered, sun-dead, there is no river anywhere

I look. There is dust, whole forests of sun-

burned reeds. And a silver-haired woman

stopped dead on the trail. Her adult son holds her upright,

her walker behind them. I think when drought ends,

rain will take one step towards green, then another.

I think soon the driest season must drown, one cloud

broken into, then another. A mile in, we glimpse it—

grey-green, slow, carrying sludge and algae and snag,

but carrying on. Quiet there. At the edge of an empire

shutting down, we stand a long time. The shallows

shuddering as a great blue heron rises. Green vines

and willows on the far shore. After a while,

we turn back to the trail, back to the woman

and her son. Though not certain if it is the same place

or a few steps further on. A little fear just behind

the temptation to go on exactly as we are. After all,

it’s just a glimpse of river lugged and choked,

but a river still. And these hours at day’s end

conspiring towards belief—birdsong raining through

the cottonwoods, a sun so gold, so easily gilding it all.