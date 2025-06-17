Four Poems by Joe Wilkins

Boyhood

Was plans & hammers,

was drift logs, scavenged 1x8s, & a sack

of mismatched nails with which we

fashioned—because we

were boys & that’s what the book told us

boys did—a raft. Was us

jiggly-fleshed & shirtless, was bowl-cuts

& sunburn, was when with all the sorry strength

in us we oared the slough’s slow horseshoe

& sailed straight into snakegrass, cattails,

& waist-deep mud, where we foundered

& bemoaned our fate & abandoned

ship & all night, then, itched at the splinters

threading the backs of our thighs, the undersides

of our wrists, the weeping Os

along our bellies where leeches unskinned us

for the one sweetness in us.

Was when like leeches & mosquitoes we tasted

every new wound,

snorted the tumble of blood

right back up the mysteries

of the nostrils. Was when at chore time we hid

in the tall grass & horseweeds

behind the barn, laid down on our backs

& studied the high clouds for cracks, for a way

out. Was the highway singing its one dumb

song & the screen door scolding & the long, beautiful faces

of the fields whispering next year, next year. Was our fathers,

some fevered afternoon, saying to hell with it

& chunking their tools into buckets

& driving hell bent toward town, was the turnoff

where we waited—despite our mothers’

pleas & edicts—for hours,

just sat there in the dirt,

scrambling up now & again to piss in the sagebrush

or lip what flesh we could from a fistful

of chokecherries. Was when we would have waited forever

for the dark that was our fathers, for the stars

that were our fathers, for the dust

of the road to rise & tell us how the sky

might feel if we could hold it, even a moment,

in our hands.

Even Now It Is Inside of Me

Those winter evenings

when snowstorms

knocked out the power

we gathered at the kitchen table,

where in shadow my grandfather

lifted the glass chimney

& lit the oil lamp. Like the oil,

I trembled. Like the wick,

I cleanly burned. How dark

it was outside. How close

we were in that light. How quiet.

In the Ninth Year of Dought

Cottonwoods shed dead limbs.

The river dries down to an alkali track.

East of town someone’s tailpipe sparks a grass fire.

Smoke rises black as oiled barn staves.

Smoke for a moment in the true shape of a good barn.

My grandmother wires her heart to an artesian well.

I thin my eyes at the tomcats.

They’re hogging all the shade.

Afternoons the little neighbor girl strips down to underoos.

Fills her sandbox with hosewater.

As if from the mudded earth we could refashion what we’ve lost.

A river a ditch a field of anything.

Pretend she says this is a field of wheat.

A Mountain Away

When I think of us now I think of Old Divide

Road, which even all those years ago

was just gravel giving way to dry grass

& the dull, floury dust beneath our bootsoles as I

held your waist & you my shoulders & we

turned awkwardly & without

music through moonglow & starshine, turned

such that someone a mountain

away might look & smile,

think, they’re dancing,

might against the milky, midnight light

shadow their eyes & say,

no, wait, they’re tamping the dirt down,

they’re burying something.