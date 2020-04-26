Hydrology



Fernlight, stonelight, hemlocklight—

call it a tongue of riverlight,

this which licks the lengths

of my daughter and me,

as with our every step—

halting, hand-in-wet-hand—

the river itself licks and swallows

ankles, shinbones, waists. That way,

I say, stopping mid-stream,

pointing up the mountain, the river

crashes, thins, begins. And that way

it sags and deepens, belly rolling

with salmon bones. Just six years old, she nods

as if she already knows. Then reaches

clean to her toes, comes up cupping

the wet light. And here,

she says, pouring from her hands

into mine, is where we live,

in the light and in the trees,

in the river, you and me.

Recession Rhyme

after Cecily Parks



Dogwood, iris, tight green fig.

Empty house, early light’s jig.

Pink, rain-faded chalk

on the mossy, buckled sidewalk.

Someone, yes, used to live here—

not us, but someone called them dear.

Not us, child, not this year.

For the Ones Who Watched & Said Nothing

Even though that kid threw the firecracker, all of those kids… watched, all of them did nothing.

– Liz FitzGerald, witness to the start of the Eagle Creek fire, which would go on to burn over 48,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge





How good the whistle

& thin bang how on just another

summer day stupid toothsome

& terrifying you feel it now

don’t you up from the groin & gut

the drawn threads of blood the wind revises

the sky the pines you very well know

you’ve been told we all of us have been

you will never forgive you

Iowa

after Christopher Howell



In the black hour of ice & shine,

before the wind,

before the great trees shrug & sigh,

scattering the night’s glass,

some few lights edge the silent highway,

the machines we hear about & fear

running hot

far past the limits of this or any

small town.

Now God puts his shoulder

to a snow shovel, heaves a bladeful,

& breathes,

wipes at the lace of freeze

in his mustache.

No guarantees, he knows—

no pensions,

no thirty-five year watches,

not even a visit to the proctologist,

not until next year,

anyway.

Still, he would like a cup of coffee.

He would like to lift himself

into the ruffed chest of an overwintering sparrow,

say the lovely, stupid one

who despite the cold blue stone of sky

flaps from the attic-vent of the abandoned craftsmen

& careens over the street

& me,

& I think, So long, God.

Do what you have to do, God.

By God that old house is really empty now,

isn’t it?

Header photo by Couleur, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Joe Wilkins courtesy Joe Wilkins.