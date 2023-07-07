Three Poems by Joe Wilkins

Evening Elegy

Who were they,

those men darkening

the barnmouth,

leaning like that

into a stack

of unsold wool bales, while I

with the sky

played meadowlark & chase,

old rope swing my wings,

bloodred light

what I tongued & breathed?

I Am the One Who Finds the Slender Bones Left Behind

Clippers holstered, the generator’s throat

cut, soft shadows lean from cottonwoods,

corral boards. The sheep, shorn and ridiculous,

mill about. Here and there a runnel of blood,

so rich and bright against the pink, the white.

Women hurry out loaves and roasts and pies.

Men sprawl on wool sacks, sit ankle-crossed

on tailgates. They stretch and smoke, take easy

sips of the day’s first strong drink. They are gods

in diminishment, and all their labors

will be forgotten. Quiet now, quiet

as the supper-hour light, the barn owl veers

over the field and in darkness disappears.

Foreclosure

You have to line everything up out in the front field.

Combines swathers cab-tractors & whatever else is worth anything.

Then the ditchers square-bailers hayrakes.

Machinery you might as well pull over to the county museum.

When is it even open?

No one you know has ever been inside.

You imagine a glass case of single-shot Winchesters.

A windlass & a hundred feet of hemp rope.

A calico dress.

The shoulders so small you don’t even believe your dreams.

You have to haul what’s inside out too.

Headboards china hutches dining room tables.

People walk up & down the long rows.

If anyone hears the wind ripping at the seams of things they don’t say so.

They don’t say anything.