Three Poems by Joe Wilkins

Evening Elegy
Who were they,
those men darkening
the barnmouth,
leaning like that
into a stack
of unsold wool bales, while I
with the sky
played meadowlark & chase,
old rope swing my wings,
bloodred light
what I tongued & breathed?
I Am the One Who Finds the Slender Bones Left Behind
Clippers holstered, the generator’s throat
cut, soft shadows lean from cottonwoods,
corral boards. The sheep, shorn and ridiculous,
mill about. Here and there a runnel of blood,
so rich and bright against the pink, the white.
Women hurry out loaves and roasts and pies.
Men sprawl on wool sacks, sit ankle-crossed
on tailgates. They stretch and smoke, take easy
sips of the day’s first strong drink. They are gods
in diminishment, and all their labors
will be forgotten. Quiet now, quiet
as the supper-hour light, the barn owl veers
over the field and in darkness disappears.
Foreclosure
You have to line everything up out in the front field.
Combines swathers cab-tractors & whatever else is worth anything.
Then the ditchers square-bailers hayrakes.
Machinery you might as well pull over to the county museum.
When is it even open?
No one you know has ever been inside.
You imagine a glass case of single-shot Winchesters.
A windlass & a hundred feet of hemp rope.
A calico dress.
The shoulders so small you don’t even believe your dreams.
You have to haul what’s inside out too.
Headboards china hutches dining room tables.
People walk up & down the long rows.
If anyone hears the wind ripping at the seams of things they don’t say so.
They don’t say anything.
Header photo by Wirestock Creators, courtesy Shutterstock.