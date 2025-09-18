Nine Short Poems by Andrea Cohen

Clover

She hovered

above her life—

like a bee

who’d forgotten

what flowers

are for.

Sway

Trees are made

to sway—and

stay. We’re made

to gaze

up and wonder

why no one made

us that way.

Furnishings

Where her favorite

chair had been—

a vacancy.

I filled it with

my emptiness.

Shepherd

Without my

sheep I’d

be lost.

Construction Site, First Light

High up—

the crane

in mist

is building

the sun.

Us

Dust

in

training—

Piecemeal

One black crow

flying through

this blue day—

all jagged, all

edges—like one

piece of a jigsaw

in search

of a puzzle.

Glinting & Beautiful

The day

you left

was like

any other.

A ship

sailed past—

taking its ship-

wreck with it.

Dusk

The children are playing

this game called Goodbye.

Goodbye! one calls. So

long! says another. On

the sidewalk they roll

a suitcase between them.

Cheerio, they say, ta-ta,

farewell. They make a song

of everything and want

us to sing along. We

do our best, standing

on the porch as if

on a pier, waving

and singing, singing

and saying: Don’t go,

don’t go. How small

they are, how

already gone.