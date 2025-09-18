THE SOWELL EMERGING WRITERS PRIZE FOR A NONFICTION MANUSCRIPT IS OPEN SEP. 15 - NOV. 15. LEARN MORE.
Bees and flowers
Poetry
·1 min read

Nine Short Poems by Andrea Cohen

Clover

She hovered
above her life—

like a bee
who’d forgotten

what flowers
are for.

 

 

Sway

Trees are made
         to sway—and

stay. We’re made
         to gaze

up and wonder 
         why no one made 

us that way.

 

 

Furnishings

Where her favorite
chair had been—

a vacancy.

I filled it with
my emptiness.

 

 

Shepherd 

Without my
sheep I’d
be lost.

 

 

Construction Site, First Light

High up—
the crane
in mist
is building
the sun.

 

 

Us

Dust
in
training—

 

 

Piecemeal

One black crow
         flying through 

this blue day—
         all jagged, all

edges—like one
         piece of a jigsaw

in search
                  of a puzzle.

 

 

Glinting & Beautiful

The day
you left

was like
any other.

A ship
sailed past—

taking its ship-
wreck with it.

 

 

Dusk

The children are playing 
this game called Goodbye.

Goodbye! one calls. So
long! says another. On

the sidewalk they roll
a suitcase between them.

Cheerio, they say, ta-ta,
farewell. They make a song

of everything and want
us to sing along. We

do our best, standing
on the porch as if

on a pier, waving
and singing, singing 

and saying: Don’t go,
don’t go. How small 

they are, how
already gone.

  

  

  

  

Andrea CohenAndrea Cohen’s most recent poetry collection is The Sorrow Apartments. A new book, Sugar, will be out in early 2026. She directs the Blacksmith House Poetry Series in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read Elizabeth Jacobson’s review of Andrea Cohen’s Everything.
 
Read poetry by Andrea Cohen previously appearing in Terrain.org: seven short poems, one poem, four poems, seven poems, and four poems.
 
Header photo by Riccardo Zamboni, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Andrea Cohen by Razia Iqbal.

