Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series



icking berries, delivering newspapers, Little League baseball umpire, bagging groceries (they called us “courtesy clerks”), take-out delivery for a barbecue joint, YMCA summer day-camp counselor, graveyard shift at a pickle factory, spelling tutor, ESL tutor, remedial writing and grammar tutor, paper-grader for a Distance-Ed. company, barback at a country-western tavern, movie projectionist/concessionaire/bathroom mopper, graveyard shift loading packages in panel trucks, delivering fireworks, freelance editor of “Christian” YA adventure books, freelance editor of refinery inspection reports, professor at a university where the incoming Academic Vice-President decided to drop in our faculty meeting so he could get, as he put it, “a quick look at my new employees.”

But also a writer. If I want to, I can write a story thanking someone for their work.



The Window Washer’s Story

It started as a chance

to keep rappelling on weekdays

and finance his weekend climbs—

those mornings up earlier than sunlight,

his eyes tracking seams

between outcrops,

the fog like a blanket

over bedrock and gravity below—

who wouldn’t grab ahold of that chance?

And so he did,

and so the city gleams.

He washes it well.

Looking out—a quick glance through the windows—

what do the people inside those buildings see?

Maybe nothing.

Maybe maintenance worker.

But when clouds roll by, looking down,

they see one of their own.