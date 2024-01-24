One Poem by Lois Marie Harrod

The Bed the Size of a Small Country

Wyndam Garden Philadelphia International Airport Hotel, July 27, 2022





What am I doing here at the edge

of this wide land, sheeting beyond me,

hills like overstuffed pillows

guarding the north border, or is it west?

I am having difficulty with directions

since you left, though once I was the navigator,

and you the driver who sometimes

didn’t seem to know north from drought,

south from sought, but yes, we always found laughter

in the deserts—and I thought you were coming

with me, and now I am having trouble figuring out

just why I am or how I am going

or where to lay my head in these vacant hills.

Seven of them, count, and not one yields.

Sitting here at the edge, I look at myself

in a mirror the size of a small lake,

a small woman huddled in a barren place

though someone said, don’t look in the glass,

you’ll get pregnant. Like Abraham’s Sarah,

I guess, at ninety. Still ten years for that.