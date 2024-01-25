Three Poems by Kenton K. Yee

The Outer Space in Me

after Major Jackson





The outer space in me, weightless,

devoid and dark yet mottled with stars,

planets, moonlight, feelings, memories,

colorful eruptions, and all kinds of forces.

From Earth, the outer space in me looks cold

and crystalline, intentional and chaotic.

What you can’t see are the crabs, cobwebs,

sensuous octopi with basset-hound eyes,

purring servals that can maul

without warning, like Carl K. in third grade.

Children all over the outer space in me

love to draw sunflowers and pterodactyls.

Astronomers in me have unremitting curiosity,

which I stoke with a kaleidoscope of asteroids,

twinkling dapples, chaos, and prospects

of pleasure domes and sci-fi empires.

Entrepreneurs in me are racing to develop

clean energy and other miracles from

the quantum mechanics in me.

I was not born with an outer space in me.

It formed to fill the blank canvas left after

pop-culture tornadoes blew away the statues

of God and angels that Catholic school

sculpted in me. Now, math and art fill

the outer space in me, leaving no room

for religion and other static architectures.

This is why I keep my stars fiery and far apart:

to allow every species in me to evolve

whatever they will without interference,

to build their own inner outer space or fade out.

All Roads Lead to Wetmore

It’s different, growing up in a dead-end alley,

one lane to a masonry wall. Anyone parking

on Wetmore could end up hemmed in

with no way out. I was blocked

by first grade—a cart without a route.

I learned how to count—everything

but murders. My first victim,

a fly or snail, head or heart—

I don’t know. We’re all just trying to get well.

No one counts the germs he massacres.

I answered their prayers—

a cookie crumb, a hot flood, firecrackers.

My prayors, my godmakers.

No one prayed to me like those ants.

Who else would listen if I did not?

Dear ants, if you still hear me,

try, try to understand.

Lightheaded

There are ants and starlings and they are shining. Oceans

and the surf licking the beaches are shining. Our glass

anniversary is shining. So are the teeth of the boar

grinning on a platter. Shining, too, is the see-through

bowl we live in. A stalwart moon is shining so intently we

can’t see its dead seas. Platypus are shining. Manatees.

Brontosaurus. Fire ants. As if we evolved to see shining.

As if our tears are shiny. Stars in the sand, stars to the

sky, stars for pillows. Here comes a drooling Saint

Bernard clenching the stem of a stargazer lily. There goes

a skinny monkey in a star-studded beret riding a startled

pug. You’re riding Pegasus with stardust for stirrups. I’m

flying towards you in a wisteria cape which I rip off and

shoot like a star. There are meteorites burning in the

darkness above and shiny starfish piercing the air around

us, crashing, puddling into star-shaped galaxies. There

are the starfish I feel when I’m with you, and those I feel

afterwards. Look there! Our six-bedroom lodestar that

never loaded is shining. Our stark truth is neither here

nor there: my touch starving for yours, my eyes starstruck

in your absence, our silence hot and sweet as mustard.

Star spelled backwards is rats. We are two rats orbiting a

shiny ant. (Rats live on—no evil star.) There are

constellations to like, platypus to hype.