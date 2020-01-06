Once in Baltic, Ohio



I was a shallow girl in the flooding dusk

unaware of the depth of things,

my grandmother floating beside me on the high porch,

the swing chains shiny and creaking

and I heard

the mockingbird’s gutturals in the husky pear

without understanding how a bird

might claim his own solitude

in the vowels of another, and then it happened:

night with all its pins began

pricking the dusk as my grandmother had pricked my belly

as she adjusted the waist of the new dress she was making for me,

every star needled its individual jeer

and the moon poked its curved thorn

until the little pond below became so still

I knew I could climb onto the porch railing

and spiral down into its darkness, its body becoming my body,

and never touch bottom.

Bible Study



It took folding chairs, of course, and a church basement

divided by curtains made by the Ladies Aid out of some sort

of heavy maroon cloth that was on sale at Joanne’s Fabrics,

and Joanne was John’s sister and not a favorite of Jesus

or anyone else, one of those women whose nose

was large and bony, a woman becoming a man

behind black frame glasses before trans anything

and yet that is what we studied—Saul becoming

Paul, lost becoming found, water becoming wine,

booze becoming blood, bread becoming body,

sinners becoming saved—or damned, and always

the word becoming flesh, that Revelation:



And I took the little book out of the angel’s hand, and ate

it up; and it was in my mouth sweet as honey:

and as soon as I had eaten it, my belly was bitter.

Mrs. Hutton made cookies in the shape of Bibles

and sprinkled them with pink sugar that fell between

the thin pages of the New Testament as we ate.

