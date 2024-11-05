Assignment for America

Now you must go scrub the leviathan, wash the encrusted white

shirt of it, clear out the earwax that has made it deaf.

Be brown-eyed and briefcased. Be ready to roll

up your sleeves. You’ve had a belly full of swindle.

Be dedicated to the proposition that you must

take out your earbuds and come alive. Relearn lessons

you abandoned, caught as you were between forgetting

and negotiating, plunged out of tragic Twenty-Twenty,

when the distance between what was happening

and the routine lie was immense. Go into

the dirty streets, carrying your cleaning supplies.

Ignore the menacing guys outside the building, where

folks you haven’t met yet take exception. Be resolute

as a desk, toss them a smile and begin to disinfect.