Beneath the Bloom

Jewelweed

Oxymoron of sorts

Kind of like, you’re pretty

For a foreign girl, they said

When you’re not even foreign

Or maybe you are but what does that matter

The thing with weeds is that they are not foreign

Indigenous

They just crop up

Like the convenience store your dad never had

Was accused of owning

‘Cause he drove a Cadillac

Had olive skin

The thing with weeds is that

They’re healers, sometimes

Hidden kindness

Jewelweed soothes

The relentless itch of poison ivy

Scratched so much that the skin breaks open

Starts to bleed

Generous in sap, zaps the pain

Like a hug from your mom when

Your third grade teacher called you a dirty Syrian

But you weren’t dirty or Syrian

The parks and the woods

Where you’re encouraged to hike

The scenic trails

Pretty with plants and vines and brush

That you cannot pick or pluck or take

For fear of fines, steep and harsh

The cost of living without knowing the rules

Refined flora, not mixed, cross pollinated

But all you saw was a tangle of green

With magnificent petals, buzzing with bees

Jewelweed is fine to satisfy an itch

After slumming in the woods

A shoulder to cry on, as it were

But you’re not to be kept, brought home

In a crystal vase, a bouquet, God forbid

With that luscious bloom

That makes boys chase girls they won’t love for real

Impatiens capensis

Irresistible nectar

Hummingbirds, butterflies

Lured, seduced by their exotic flesh

But we know better

The Spotted Touch-Me-Not

Is a weed

Invasive, intrusive

Assuming too much



Jewelweed, Impatiens capensis

Jewelweed, Impatiens capensis

Light Enters the Grove: Exploring Cuyahoga Valley National Park through Poetry, edited by Charles Malone, Carrie George, and Jason Harris (Kent State University Press, 2024). It is reprinted with permission of the press. This excerpt was originally published in A literary hike through Ohio's oldest national park. An anthology celebrating the biodiversity and staggering beauty of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Light Enters the Grove collects 80 poems, each of which reflects its author's unique connection to a living organism found within the park—ranging from white-tailed deer to brown bats and from Japanese honeysuckle to bloodroot. Additionally, each poem is paired with an artistic depiction of the poem's subject that reinforces the rich relationship between artists and the natural world. Learn more and purchase the book.