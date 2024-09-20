One Poem by Allison Funk

With Paddy Sherry at Sliabh Beagh

May I touch the bog moss? I ask, and he nods.

So I kneel—having come far for this.

How can I say why to this stranger

I’ve hired to drive me to uplands

blanketed by bell heather and peat?

I hardly understand myself.

Doubled over as I’ve been by grief

I find the starry red moss, then another

with pink crowns. Some tasseled green

and damp, almost wet.

I close my eyes and move my hands

over the braille of clustered branches

that grow just a meter in a thousand years,

as threatened by turf cutters

as ground-nesting birds are by badgers.

The grouse that lays her eggs in the heather,

pipits, too. Everything is endangered, Paddy says

without saying it. Then, as if he had: So it is.

When I look up I see as far as three counties:

two in the north, another in the Republic

through which badgers and pine martens roam,

ignoring borders. The large heath

and peacock butterflies seek nectar

everywhere heather dyes the land purple,

where bog grows up the slopes,

holds onto the hills. Earth and water,

the living moss meets what’s died down under.

So absorbent, the tender plants

are used to dress wounds.

A temporary fix, what beauty is.

This. The free fall of the hen harrier,

spinning, somersaulting from above.

The meadow pipit that rises straight up,

and the skylark flying higher still.

Every pretty thing.

Even the unseen I hear singing.