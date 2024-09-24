White-tailed Deer

I’m sorry to say

the way I know you

best is strung-up

by your hind legs,

the cavity of your body

on display, headless,

skin flayed and peeled

to be cured and stretched

over a wooden stool later.

I’m sorry, your meat

was delicious as a pot

roast, your youth and lack

of fear at death made

the gravy, the potatoes

tender. If you didn’t know

better, you might not tell

the flesh in your teeth

was once wild

And no, I was never the one

with the bow, with the camouflaged

rifle and orange vest. I only ever

perched in boxes nailed to trees

as adventure in imagination, as

play at being higher than my

surroundings. I only ever saw

the way men in my family

treated you through pictures,

only ever pet your neck

as it hung on the wall.



White-tailed Deer, Odocoileus virginianus



White-tailed Deer, Odocoileus virginianus

Light Enters the Grove: Exploring Cuyahoga Valley National Park through Poetry, edited by Charles Malone, Carrie George, and Jason Harris (Kent State University Press, 2024).