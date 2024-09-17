Destiny

… the glory of the human has become the desolation

of the Earth, and now the desolation of the Earth

is becoming the destiny of the human.

– David R. Loy





i.

Carried by the future’s night,

stars will drift from constellations

beyond eyes that saw heroes and charmed animals

crossing and recrossing a sky.

Captured in the prophecies of yellow ink,

a wandering star would still

into a pentacle of a card foretelling futures.

Down through a deck’s stack, pentacles descend.

Wands, cups, swords, arcana descend.

One card’s face is buried

under another card’s face buried

deeper through the layers.

Mountains had reared, strata’s layers

buckling, continent butting into continent.

Haunting hidden strata,

stones are afterimages of animals fallen.

Interred through heavings, shards’ effigies

of lives would shift in burial.

Struck by sunlight, ground buries ground’s

surfaces sinking farther from light.

Again the horizon will shuffle

the vision of time’s sky to change

from one sun showering sunlight

into suns scattering through night.

Shuffled, laid down, picked up and shuffled,

arcana sink and surface. Card into card

ascending through a deck, each card will be

the floor of cards’ order rising

into a future rising.

ii.

The sudden surge of starless night

had opened as all being’s single bloom.

Now’s edge of evanescence

passed through time’s long coma.

Galaxies’ spirals gleamed through darkness.

The ancient surge of stars and night

opens as all being’s single bloom.

Depths belched bubbles’ stalks,

fumeroles boiling. Bacterial billows

drifted up through sun-speared fathoms.

Smeared on lapping’s shallow rocks,

washed in sunlight, blind slime greened

to thrive from sunlight.

There would be millennia

of the sun’s path, its analemmas

tracing light’s migrant arcs through sky.

There would be growth rings expanding,

trees falling to wreckage of petrified trunks

like temples’ toppled columns.

There would be the aftermaths of boulders

carried and abandoned

by glaciers’ vanished ice.

There would be sand forming to rock,

rock weathering away into sand.

There would be the tracks of deer

left behind in sand,

to be lost in rain and wind.

There would be the taloned track

of tyrannosaurus left in mud

for searching eyes to find in rock.

Where life at last emerged

from time’s dark wellspring,

minds would come to know night sky’s

slash of stars to be a turning wheel

that had carried gas clouds and dust

drifting to shape into a world.

Risen from sea to study stars,

minds would come to know

how wandering starlight would begin

to cross the wheel’s width, to continue

more than one hundred thousand years

traversing the bright diameter.

Born from savannas to study stars,

minds would come to know the wheel

had turned a quarter turn from the time

of tyrannosaurus following its hunger.

From sun’s arc of glare, snow vanishes to rivers,

rivers ghosting up into clouds blown floating

over a highway’s gray river, asphalt river

pouring into asphalt rivers, scoring continents.

Life washed into sunlight. Across surf’s rocks,

primal slime had sensed sun’s warmth

of light brightening across its green, presaging

antlers’ sunstruck rush

into the time of stalking’s arrow aimed,

into the time of the rifle aimed—

into the time of shoulders’ feel

of sunlight’s warmth.

Dawn had been a goddess, reddening sky.

Sun had been a god’s chariot, crossing sky.

Like toys purloined from astral dreams,

orreries’ brass planets had circled.

On a stage, Prospero’s magic summoned rain,

wind lashing sea and snapping masts.

Above sea’s crash, beside cliff’s precipice,

the Fool strode through a card’s picture.

The bright cards fall. Bright birds fly

clearing to air’s transparency.

From stars’ origins, a pentacle would glare

risen as zenith’s gong of sun.

From eons’ unkept noctuaries—

from sunlight crossing unseen waves—

from time’s emergence,

a world changer emerged.

Sun’s temperate eye would shimmer

into famine’s torrid stare.

One world had followed its orbit.

One world would follow its orbit.

The bright spirals had revolved in darkness

into dead distances. Into the dead distances,

the bright spirals would revolve in darkness.

iii.

In a trance of cards, a card followed a card.

Hypnopompic dreams dreamed themselves.

A card followed a card, foretelling.

Sortilege after sortilege, the seasons fell.

Out from wandering time, an ape wandered.

A self approached, hearing itself whisper

through trees’ leaves, to hear water

like words beginning to slur

from a current where a face warped.

Cards murmured their story of ripples

mirroring up into a face gazing down.

A half-ape gazed at its face in water

to reach a hand toward the other’s face.

From prophecies soughing

through savannas’ swaying grasses,

a crouched scavenger rose, to hunt.

Hands emerged, billion after billion,

to shuffle seasons. An animal rose,

unbridling the brawn of seasons.

To sow the rain, to reap the flood—

To sow the drought, to reap the famine—

To sow the wind, to reap the whirlwind,

hurricanes rose human-summoned,

walls of wind’s curve rushing past

scouring to scatter cards’ images

of the Lovers, the Chariot, Fortune’s Wheel,

Hierophant, Magician, Devil, Fool,

Hanged Man, Justice, Death, the Tower,

the Star, the Sun, the World.

Through the stilling in storm’s eye,

like leaves through air, cards drift down.

The card portraying two naked lovers

falls to earth, this time to warn

You must not destroy your world—

You must not destroy your world—

You must not destroy your world—

In a trance of cards, a card followed a card.

Hypnagogic dreams dreamed themselves.

iv.

A seedling would rise, greening

to a rampike’s brittle branches.

A seedling self would presage

a rampike self.

Into late beginning, selfhood began

whispering to itself—

You must not destroy your world—

Eyes lift to the absence of stars,

outshone, buried in nights’ sky

beyond the swarming glow

of manufactured lights sifting up

as the dome of nights’ eclipsing aura.

Glass buildings’ lights mirror over

the passing of windshields’ glass.

You must not destroy your world—

Glowing under constellations,

bioluminescent waves

have risen and fallen through nights.

Beyond the risen into the fallen

into the risen into the fallen,

the laws have stood. The laws stand,

acidic waves passing over

the rubble of bleached reefs,

storms twisting over seawalls,

waves of wildfire washing through forests.

The laws stand, ruled over

by the sun’s indifferent passing.

You must not destroy your world—

says the seedling self—

says the rampike self—

To follow a destiny of deer

too abundant for their forest,

starving into die-off—

To follow the destiny of pigeons’

numbers darkening the sky,

to be shredded from the sky—

To be born into a destiny

of being one among a species

creating its human world and time—

shredding its world and time—

You must not destroy your world—

says the seedling self—

says the rampike self—

The course of the evaporated river

of the vast past poured

through moments’ passing presence.

In the morning of a half-ape,

the morning mist of the mind hovers.

Late in time, a half-ape looked down

and reached toward its face in water.

In self-destruction’s mirror, the self

might come to see itself.

Through a time when futures feel shattered,

to ask a day how a day might matter—

Sunlight passes over earth, oblivious of seeds,

says the seedling self—

says the rampike self—

From the many generations’ germinations,

the seeds of the I of the meant human

might split open, to stem, to root

in the harm of the world.

Seeds of the self-found self might lodge:

small, discovered telos

to lodge among starfields’

oblivious sprawl of night.

To learn to give more

than what is taken—

You must not destroy your world—

From lifeless oceans, susurrus tides

roiled over a later shore, to wash

as wind’s tides through canopies

of mountains’ slopes of trees.

Leaves would stir into a murmuring.

Leaves breathe their soughing

of time’s long wake of being—

of time’s long spell of being—

A breeze would breathe into a feeling—

aeolian breath of anamnesis.

Under the violent, nurturing sun,

leaves open in eyes’ seeing, to green

into meaning’s feeling.

A great gift was crafted

by oblivious eons, obliviously offered.

Mind was time’s long-crafted gift

finally given—obliviously entrusted.

From portents and prefigurements

is the crowning

of leaves risen, leafing into being

into a meaning-haunted world,

says the seedling self—

says the rampike self—

To live in temperate sunlight

falling brightly into meaning—

Morning mist melts into unclouding.

To hold the cup of being

under the sigil of the sun—

You must not destroy your world—

Shuffled cards blur. The futures reorder,

changing into changing

as the self begins to say.





v.

When the cathedral’s grand dome

dwindles to the skull’s dome

of the mere mind,

what is it to pray?

What are blessings

when they’re only feelings

stirred from time and earth?

May the blessings of time and earth

go with us.

May the blessings go with us

as we pass through time and as earth brings us

to know time and the earth

and to know ourselves.

Glancing might pause

to hold purity, looking

where the plain pine stands.

How old are you, truly, beautiful bird,

as you fly to me

out from the eons?

Together we found our way from there,

out from all of time’s

sun and ocean, shore and rain

beneath the sky of passing, reshaping clouds.

Birds’ vocables clear

through someone pausing to hear.

I feel how I live in light falling

from my sky’s sun

as my one star is swept among spirals’

galaxy after galaxy, discus after discus

flung through black voids

by no hand’s aim.

The unremembered, subterranean

strata rose into strata,

palimpsest rising layer into layer.

An ape is a man’s pentimento

there to be glimpsed, recognized,

in the layers of the self.

We must not destroy our world,

prays the self.

We must not destroy our world

because its fruit is beauty,

prays the self.

We would keep

the ancient, intricate world

that gave itself to us

and gave us to ourselves,

prays the self.

Mind of a species glinted

swimming toward wakening

in hypnopompic ascent.

On the cusp of all

of great time’s past and future,

the self would cobble

its redoubt of selfhood

at its decades’ borders.

May we learn to recognize

the images of oughtness

when spread before us like cards’ faces

telling of now and tomorrows.

May we love the world

branching from oblivion

to offer bright fruit

of love lived out in noticing.

Through our swift lives,

may what we choose to do and not do

be a power,

be a legacy

cast like a discus beyond ourselves.

May that power be our bond of living

we will cast beyond us

to give a future—

a good future given.

It might be a good

like that of a gaze cast up

to stars’ grand randomness,

as stars were cast to pass

through a mind seeing patterns

of charmed animals and heroes circling.

A time came when time changed

so that stars, unseen, would diminish

in no longer seeming grand hints

of shapes telling stars’ stories

of fabled animals and heroes.

Knowing the sky, to walk

under the overarching sky

as though to walk

beneath a towering good—

Life washed into sunlight. Life washed

from time onto time’s shore.

In a strange tale, a miracle of eyes

looked up to blind stars.

Blind stars were seen

passing through night’s sky

to gleam into pentacles on cards.

Like fireflies blinking

through a summer night,

selves would emerge into their desire

to brighten through meaning’s selfhood.

In one augury, searchers appear.

They might follow a future

into a fable of reaching a shore

where the annals of Aprils

would be illumined

by sunlight’s clemency falling,

days falling like cards

becoming destiny’s found days—

becoming destiny’s meant days—