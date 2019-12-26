

Longleaf, Laniakea



i.

To find a brief line

through the great drift—

ii.

I walk.

Clouds pass. A chord of luminescence falls.

In syncopation, bright drops fall from branches.

Sixty acres’ eight-year-old pines

rise in time being told

in shadow and sunlight circling slim trunks.

Pines climb from lines followed

for hands that reached

from a trailer’s slow passing,

to notch in the sandy soil

the six-inch seedlings.

They climb from rows convenient

for tires’ fat tread to follow

to fell, to haul, to sell them,

likely, in some time past

our two names on a deed

and our time’s timekeeping.

We would have them find a way

through time to tower,

as the old Southern forests

had towered.

Days of their expanding shadows

might round them on ground carpeted

with their own brown needles,

each pine its own gnomon

counting time up into each pillar’s

branches rising into light of day after day.

Through sky, a wedge drives itself.

The distance thins cranes’ bugling,

reaching me as cooing.

A myth named two ravens Thought and Memory,

pair rowing their wings

through a book of my remembering

and a mountain’s sky of my seeing,

pieces of the old night broken away

into black feathers sun-warmed

in flight through light.

Among the traveling stars

is one star,

mother of felt days.

In minutes’ sunlight falling

over needled branches,

droplets are shining.

Past all shrines of time, there waits

the koan shrine.

iii.

I look.

Galaxies shrink

to the computer screen, floating as cosmic curios.

The screen blinks to news of the newest

car bomb’s eruption—brief universe of shrapnel.

The screen blinks.

Door of a home lies in mud where

a warming world’s tornado left it.

The real and the irreal play through nerves.

Words caught in a head

might seed or shred the world—

shred the seeing of the world—

Delirium of selfhood and clarity of each selfhood

braid, helices

twining and weaving—

twistings and untwistings

of makeshift meanings.

To blink into a life becomes

a caesura

notched in the line

of all time’s

utter continuing.

The screen blinks into a galaxy drifting,

blindly merging with a galaxy

as a sperm will enter an egg.





iv.

Sun’s light falls over Earth’s sphere.

Sun casts Earth’s shadow,

a cone of newer darkness

narrowing into primal darkness,

a spike of night driven

into its vanishing point.

These past two years brought two hurricanes

through our farm’s dozen-acre parcel

of elder pines rocking, some toppling,

as though wind would rip and splinter futures.

How much more through time

might the world pass

before my kind shifts the very seasons

to abandon the pines that my kind routed

then turned to the work of returning?

How will the tall natives rooted

in my place’s time

be left behind in the wake of dynamic time?

When might they jut, dead jags, from parched earth’s rows

of intended restoration?

I don’t know.

No one knows.

Time was a trackless line, extending.

Awhile, time’s line of epochs have pocked

into a trail of human tracks,

until the trail will lose itself, returning

into time’s sleepwalking

its trackless course

through stars once beheld as constellations.

v.

Moment to moment,

time is the line that must be followed.

Some lines are marked by healing’s

suture after suture.

There can be the feeling

of time’s lived line

as a moment following a moment

into syllables beginning

to follow syllables—

It might be avowal’s lines

of elisions slowing

into holding

meaning’s pause—

meaning’s poise—

The sudden human brain’s

notion of conviction

might rise to stand, opening

as the opening out of branches shaggy

with green needles in sunlight’s shower,

dripping from rain’s shower.

vi.

Each moment is a finality.

Into the line, finality

might be the hand that roots

the seedling to become

time-cast, earth-risen—

splendor unadorned—

To be, walking out from nows’ arc

of the aftermaths of finalities—

To be now’s point

blazing the line of finalities

that were resonances, living

into other resonances

that are and will be becoming—

To be a finality, resonant—

Into the line—Into the lineage—

They walked—we walk—they will walk

joining times’ line with each

entering through feeling

like the falling

of light through branches—

through the purposes waiting

in sunfall unadorned—

in lucency unadorned—

The end of human resonances

of grief, of love, of trying

will be completion of the shape—

final finality—

of the lineage and the sum

of those who could join the line

of the human good’s

scattered hours of splendor—

Though beauty will follow its wheel

into the sun of the sum

to be lost,

each who found it will have won—

The moments all are finalities.

One after one into the line,

it will have been won—

vii.

I walk. I look. In the uncountable stars, I disappear.

In the uncountable stars is where we met

and is where I feel and have felt

what I’ve felt for you.

All time’s arid stardust

brought me to my days’ oases with you.

Sown into time has been our time

and will be our time

for some years

walking some acres

of lines of pines we planted together.

A pair of lives aligned with luck.

We chose from what we saw,

and we intuited a shape.

A pair shaped time

into becoming a shape

gladly shared awhile.

Mind thrown into world—

Life born toward a bourne

of its own self-sculpting, self-sculpted

completion of a shape—

The good, the true, the beautiful—

the heedful—the cherished

in awareness,

as might be—

From the moments, my now

now opens—

I raise my eyes

to sky’s changescape

of clouds perpetually oblivious

of their own perpetual reshaping.

Among bright spirals drifting through eons,

eyes will lift to the night of flung suns

alive in a pause of a mind arrived

at the koan shrine.

Note: Of the vast, lost Southern forests, Lawrence S. Earley wrote in Looking for Longleaf, “Almost all of the old-growth pine forest is gone—perhaps 12,000 acres remain in scattered stands. By any measure, longleaf’s decline of nearly 98 percent is among the most severe of any ecosystem on earth.” Dan and Ellen Corrie have planted 60 acres of longleaf pine and native understory on their South Georgia farm. Laniakea is the name of the galaxy supercluster containing the Milky Way and 100,000 other galaxies. It means “immeasurable heaven” in Hawaiian.

