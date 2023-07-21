Three Poems by Joseph Powell

Fresh Snow, February

Waking to seven inches of new snow

covering the wreckage

of burnt barn flood-scattered

across the next field,

curved tee-posts like tails

of a giant burrowing rat

resting under snow,

barbed fences like sheet music

whiskered in ice-crystals,

the thin still-falling snow

piling, the cold clamping down

the lids of still water, the creek itself

finding a narrow channel between rocks,

sliding under white skin like the pulse

of a hibernating thing.

White contours unmarked by hoof or claw

or miniscule pads like dim spots

on a white domino.

The feeling of words before they arrive.

Oh, unprinted world, blank sheet,

unbooted, unwheeled, unsung,

wait an hour like this

cold, inhospitable

not a dot or blot of red anywhere.

Breitenbush Hot Springs

Beside the river, the hot springs are elemental,

heated by earthfire; mist falls

softly as insects and spreads dime-sized drops

to pattern the surface among reflections

of cedar bows, naked ash branches,

ravens drifting through a mountain of snow.

The cloud-swirl, the heat inside you, switches on.

Under earth’s lamp, your mortal limbs

are exposed to all else mortal and flying,

the earth itself a-spin like a swung bucket,

a thousand miles per hour, and outwardly moving

sixty-seven thousand toward deep space.

You are caught inside flesh’s webbing,

feeling that tug towards the center,

as everything in the universe turns and expands

flinging itself outward, into the swirl.

You are flying with the wings of the raven

towards a mountain of snow,

but the lull, the pool, the heat

are of this stalled moment,

this hushed contentment, rippling.

Wild Orchards



In arid brushy corners of the valley

old pear and apple orchards, sometimes plums,

wildly gone to seed, speak of an earlier era.

Their dead limbs stick out like gray cowlicks,

brambling growth keeping the fruit small.

How nourished and nourishing they once were—

the seedlings traveling in homestead wagons

to affirm the law that roots are roots,

and sweat an equity that made the apples shine.

Homesteaders packed water from the creek,

pruned for pies and cider, fermented liquor.

The land around them too dry and rocky

to be bulldozed into farms.

When they left or died no one followed,

cabins falling slowly, elderberry or hawthorn

growing out the kitchen windows,

the logs themselves re-entering the rocky ground.

Over a hundred years, now, these trees

tightly hold each dry season,

still bloom in that lean, abandoned way,

for no one, like books about a life

and labor gone by, turning their one purpose,

page by page, into little knots of sweetness

for those who come after and see

what succeeds of passing time.