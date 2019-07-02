Upside Down and Flying



I walked down our lane to get

the mail in wet November.

The news was full of disasters,

the fog tight as a hairnet.

Then a raven tucked and rolled

in the sparse yet snowy rain.

His wings flapped, flapped then folded

as he rolled and righted again.

A tree’s few leaves were buttons

on the shredded yellow season.

Ice lidded the eyes of potholes.

The bird was a black loophole

in the late light and his call—

a conceit both watery and crystal—

was the playful reversal

of a constricting universe.

He tucked and rolled the alpine

air seven times, like a line

of cursive that unfurled

across the wet-white world.

The bird overturned a day

that seemed bleak and bare

when it rolled a seven in its play

and made light of heavy air.

has published six full-length collections of poetry. The most recent is Holding Nothing Back (Main Street Rag, 2019). Others include Preamble to the Afterlife (2013) and Hard Earth (2010). He co-wrote a textbook on meter called Accent on Meter, (NCTE, 2004). His book of short stories, Fish Grooming & Other Stories, was a finalist for the Washington State Book Award, and he won a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in 2009. He is an emeritus distinguished professor of English at Central Washington University.

