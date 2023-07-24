One Poem by Grant Kittrell

Cold Light

Photinus pyralis

[S]everal lines of evidence indicate that [artificial light at night] interferes with firefly reproductive behavior and may heighten extinction risk.

– Sarah M. Lewis, BioScience, 2020





If or when you’re lucky enough to stay still

long enough for the dark to collect you, the fox

to lank oblivious at your feet, you’ll be met

where the streetlight fails: homegrown grub

of combustible proportions, fireworks harm-

less through the hickory, tinsel in July, symphony

of abdomen, spontaneous order—which you never

asked for, knew you needed, were handed

anyway, hold free like breath, tilt a palm face

up in prayer, let this small impossibility

grace your finger—this must be space

travel, the entire movable everything

a wobbling earth at paw’s length, becoming

less likely with each luminescent claim

to the night: herenowtherenowright

here, asserting the moment, a single graft

of time bending away from you—

less likely having existed at all.