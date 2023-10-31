A Sort of Fall Song

Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series



When I was a kid, all my dinosaur books had dragonflies in them too, bright and zooming in the corner of every illustration. And why not?—their inclusion felt factual enough; plus, as bugs go, dragonflies look pretty dinosaurish, at least to me, at least when I was five years old, so the idea stuck: Dragonflies are part dinosaur and super cool.

And that’s still how I feel about them. It’s still what I think if a dragonfly ever shows up like a yard-skimming zigzag, like a stained-glass splinter of sky, like a Look! it’s a dragonfly landing on a sun-warmed rock, and now it’s off again…

Sometimes, I’ve even written poems about them. Not as characters. Not really. But as more than just an illustrator’s dab of extra scenery. Here’s one, for instance, from my book titled Story Problems (Somondoco Press, 2011):

Whatever Other Headlines Can Wait

Come summer, the dragonflies mistake us for a swamp. It’s an easy one to make. Snowmelt finding its way down the canyon—around boulders tumbled into creek beds, past knots of broken tree stumps, under ducks and sometimes pelicans in the pond at Fairmont Park—on Mondays, that water gets diverted to our yard, flows out of the ditch like a gift, and those dragonflies hover above it like a kind of blue bow. We’re on city irrigation. It doesn’t sound like much, but it is. All that runoff submerging the grass and the garden… all that music from water over rocks… it makes for a pretty good morning, let me tell you. It makes me walk around barefoot, ankle deep. And then there’s this part of it too: The peas and tomatoes and carrots and melons, all the peaches hanging like a solar system—in every bite out of our garden, there’s a trace of the taste of snow, just enough so you notice, just enough to bring you closer to dragonflies. On Monday mornings in the summertime, they mistake our yard for wetlands. You can stand out back and watch them doing magic with the color blue.

And this is me, a dozen years later, writing about them again. I’m not an entomologist, no; I’m more like an amateur celebrant. Just somebody hoping, before the cold clamps down, that the year’s last dragonfly might shimmer past, briefly, through your day.