At the First Scent of Daylight



It’s never what you think

when you step into the afternoon

sky, the indoor world behind you,

asleep in the sleeping bed, cats and all.

It’s not the cold wood smell

of dusk, a little coal, a little pine,

or the smell of high noon,

clothes evaporating rain water

on or off the line.

It’s not the middle of the dark

when you were eight, screeching brakes

a block away, escaping a dream

that smells like wet leaves and grapefruit.

No, it’s more like a spray of sea

without the salt water, a relief,

the flight of grasshoppers, the mechanics

of daylight opening the wings

in everything, even you.